Entertainment & Activities

There are a number of extremely knowledgeable cruise guides onboard, who stay on for the duration of the cruise. On ours, Marilyn Hunter, talked of the islands' history, myths and legends, and gave us some fascinating information. In our case, this being a Scottish itinerary, she told us that Jura, a port of call, is believed to be the Tir Nan Og (or Land of the Young) of Gaelic mythology, and its greatest claim to fame is the gravestone of its longest-lived inhabitant, Gillour MacCrane of Kilearnadil, who was said to be 180 at his death in 1671.

As well as ageless inhabitants, Jura has Stone Age sites. Neighboring Islay boasts Iron Age burial cairns alongside Bronze Age standing stones, and is a haven for rare birds, including the chough, golden eagle, corncrake and hen carrier.

Other than that, when the ship is in dock overnight local musicians will perform onboard; the only other entertainment consisted of nightly TV-run films.

By day, the main entertainment on this ship is to be found ashore. Hebridean Princess carries five small boats -- the 12-seat motor launches Shona and Sanda; the Kiloran and Calgary inflatable landing craft (also 12 seater) and a nine-seat semi rigid inflatable called Ulva. Zip-up flotation jackets are provided and must always be worn when tendering ashore (not a hardship, as they provide protection from the wind -- a good idea even on a sunny day).

Twice-daily motorboat excursions took passengers onto the islands for guided cycle trip and walks -- and you're welcome to wander off on your own if you prefer. For instance, we preceded our inflatable craft's landing on mystical Iona with a breathtaking James Bond-style zoom around the bay, while on Skye we drank coffee with a dram on a deserted outcrop, then took a boat trip to view seals and red-billed oystercatchers.

And where there was a local tearoom available, afternoon tea (often with a spread of fabulous home-baked cakes and scones) was offered free of charge to Hebridean Princess passengers. Fishing trips, high-velocity speedboat rides for thrill seekers and more gently paced wildlife watching boat trips can also be arranged free of charge on request (during my trip, inflatables were deployed to conduct a search for a basking shark and watch seals at play on a rock). Sadly, clay-pigeon shooting from the aft of the ship ended in 2009, due to health & safety concerns.