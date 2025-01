Review for a Norwegian Fjords Cruise on Havila Castor

The Polaris is a new ship in the Havila line, and has only been sailing for 6 months. It’s a beautiful ship, very modern and spacious, and remarkably quiet. Many times we didn’t feel we were on a ship at all, it was such smooth sailing. When we were planning our trip, I found it wasn’t always easy to get information on what to expect, so I will try and put down some of this for any interested ...