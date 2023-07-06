The neutral color scheme of beige and brown is set off nicely by honey-colored wood cabinets and closets. I had ample space for the range of items needed on an expedition cruise, from hiking boots to formal wear. Bathrobes and slippers are provided. Beds can be configured in twin or queen size. The sitting area has a sofa, desk, chair and table (large enough for dinner for two) with flowers and fresh fruit. On arrival, you receive a small bottle of Champagne, backpack and an additional gift, which varies according to the expedition. Mine was a pair of binoculars.

The TV, with programming in German and English, doubles as an Internet access point with a wireless keyboard to log on to your personal e-mail account onboard, which is complimentary. When within satellite range, you can also connect to the Internet or access Wi-Fi (additional charge) on your own laptop, or borrow one of the ship's three laptops from reception. You can access menus, the daily program, your shipboard account and information on services and shore excursions through your TV. A small selection of classic and nature movies is available on demand. Sadly, there is no news channel.

Bathrooms have pearl and gray marble walls, pink granite countertops and floors, and ample cabinet space. Bowing to passenger demand, bathtubs have been removed, leaving roomy granite showers with drop-down seats and handheld showerheads. Toiletries are Crabtree & Evelyn and include soap, lotion, body wash, shampoo, conditioner, a loofah mit, a nail file, a utility kit and a shower cap.

Standard cabins come with mini-bars stocked with complimentary soft drinks and juices. Beer is added in Category 5 Explorer Deck cabins; Bridge Deck cabins also get cognac, grappa, Pear William brandy, whiskey and port, and suites get gin and vodka in addition to all the aforementioned liquors.

The four suites have bathtubs, separate showers and double sinks. Both suites and Bridge Deck cabins contain a wider variety of toiletries. Suites have about twice the closet space of standard cabins, as well as safes. The sitting rooms each have two windows and a sectional sofa that wraps around a large table. In one configuration, the bedroom is separate from the sitting room. Suites and Bridge Deck cabins come with personal butlers who will unpack bags, iron clothes and provide cut fruit, cocktail snacks, petit fours and -- upon boarding -- Champagne and caviar.