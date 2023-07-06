  • Write a Review
Hanseatic Nature Review

See all photos

Debuting in mid-2018, Hanseatic Nature is a 230-passenger luxury expedition ship from shipping giant Hapag-Lloyd. Created for the German market, German will be the primary language onboard.

With the highest ice-class rating available to passenger ships, Hanseatic Nature will be able to explore the Arctic and Antarctica. When it does, it will carry only 199 passengers at capacity.

Passengers have six cabin categories from which to choose, with the smallest coming in at 226 square feet and the largest at 764 square feet. Butlers are available to passengers in suites.

The ship will have three restaurants, two lounges and several spots where passengers can learn more about the places they'll visit. The high-tech Ocean Academy allows passengers to learn the science behind the destinations, while the HanseAtrium will host daily lectures and serve as a meeting place for all shore excursions.

Hanseatic Nature is a twin sister to Hanseatic Inspiration, which debuts in fall 2018. Hanseatic Inspiration is created for a more international market; English will be the primary language onboard.

About

Passengers: 230
Crew: 175
Passenger to Crew: 1.31:1
Launched: 2018
Shore Excursions: 357

Sails To

British Isles & Western Europe, Arctic, Canada & New England, Alaska, Western Mediterranean, Mediterranean, Europe, Baltic Sea

Sails From

Madeira (Funchal), Funchal, Reykjavik, Vancouver, Seward, Messina, Seville (Cadiz), Palma de Mallorca, Dublin, Kangerlussuaq, Hamburg, Tromso, Kiel

More about Hanseatic Nature

Where does Hanseatic Nature sail from?

Hanseatic Nature departs from Madeira (Funchal), Funchal, Reykjavik, Vancouver, Seward, Messina, Seville (Cadiz), Palma de Mallorca, Dublin, Kangerlussuaq, Hamburg, Tromso, and Kiel

Where does Hanseatic Nature sail to?

Hanseatic Nature cruises to Madeira (Funchal), Reykjavik, Spitsbergen (Svalbard), Vancouver, Ketchikan, Wrangell, Petersburg, Kodiak, Homer, Seward, Seville, Gibraltar, Marbella, Malaga, Valencia, Barcelona, Palma de Mallorca (Majorca), Ibiza, Tangier, Casablanca, Porto (Leixoes), La Coruna, Belfast, Dublin, Ponta Delgada, Kirkwall, Hamburg, Copenhagen, Stockholm, Visby, Gdansk (Warsaw), Kiel, Amsterdam, London (Greenwich, Tower Bridge, Tilbury), Bremerhaven, Bergen, Alesund, Tromso, Alta, Trondheim, Stavanger, Honfleur, St. Peter Port (Guernsey), Isle of Wight, Antwerp, and Rotterdam

How much does it cost to go on Hanseatic Nature?

Cruises on Hanseatic Nature start from per person.
Hanseatic Nature Cruiser Reviews
