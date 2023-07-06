The ship has three dining options: the main dining room, the Lido buffet and the specialty dining venue called Nikkei, which serves Japanese–South American fusion cuisine. The Lido is the most casual of the three, with indoor and outdoor seating and a buffet with a large variety of dishes, as well as table service for beverage and a few menu items.

The main dining room, called the HANSEATIC Restaurant, features "global" fare with a menu that changes daily so cruisers don't get bored. One thing to note is that alcohol is not included in your cruise fare on Hapag-Lloyd.

HANSEATIC Restaurant (Deck 4): The ship's main restaurant with 180 seats serves a breakfast and lunch buffet, and dinner a la carte. No reservations are needed and cruisers can sit where they like. The kitchen is happy to accommodate all food preferences, from vegetarian to gluten-free, upon request. For dinner, which passengers can make into a seven-course feast if they choose, you might start with beef carpaccio as a starter and then move on to a soup, appetizer, palate-cleansing sorbet, an entree such as lobster or veal tenderloin, before finishing with a cheese course and finally, dessert. The chef promises an international, daily-changing menu, with options for all passengers.

Lido Restaurant (Deck 5): Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner with buffet service, diners can opt to eat inside or out in nice weather. There's also an open show kitchen and an outdoor barbecue. At breakfast, everything from smoked fish to eggs however you like them is on offer. At lunch and dinner, a variety of items, from pastas to soups to salads and more, should satisfy any palate.

Nikkei (Deck 4): Only open for dinner and limited to 44 seats, reservations are needed to dine at Nikkei. It's a cozy spot with an unusual menu, featuring Japanese and Peruvian fusion fare, which is described as "Japanese culinary traditions merged with South American influences." The Chef's Recommendation menu is a six-course sampling of the evening's dishes. These might be something like tuna yakitori and sweet potato tempura. Diners can also order a la carte in the unique restaurant.