Generously sized cabins and suites all have plenty of storage, lots of outlets and USB ports, a coffee machine and complimentary mini-bar stocked with juices, water and sodas replenished daily. All passengers will find Swarovski Optik binoculars and Nordic walking poles to use while on the cruise, saving you the hassle of packing them yourself. Bathrobes, slippers and flip-flops are provided as well.
Bathrooms are a good size and with lots of storage space. They have a rain shower head, a heated wall to dry your wet clothes, hair dryers and large bottles of shampoo, conditioner and lotion made of environmentally friendly materials.
There are six balcony cabins on Decks 6 and 7 with a connecting door to the neighboring cabin/suite. The ship has one cabin with a fully accessible layout and equipment.
Outside: Outside cabins offer 237 feet of space and a large window.
Panoramic: Panoramic cabins, with 226 square feet of space, have a floor-to-ceiling window.
French Balcony: Ranging from 226 to 248 square feet, the French balcony cabins have a full-length window and a glass door that opens, offering passengers a chance to enjoy the fresh air.
Balcony: More than half of the ship's cabins are balcony cabins (63 out of 120). With 290 square feet, including the 54-square-foot outdoor space, the balcony cabins feel quite spacious with two deck chairs and a table.
Junior Suite: Junior suites, with 452 square feet of space, including a 65-square-foot private balcony, feature separate living, sleeping and dining areas and a steam sauna in the shower area. Junior suites come with butler service and table reservations in the main restaurant.
Grand Suite: The four Grand suites offer 764 square feet of space, with separate living, sleeping and dining areas, plus a large 172-square-foot private veranda, which sports two deck chairs, two full-length loungers and a table. There's also a freestanding bath and steam sauna in the shower area. Perks include butler service, table reservations in the main restaurant and choice of Zodiac group.