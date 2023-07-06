Bathrooms are a good size and with lots of storage space. They have a rain shower head, a heated wall to dry your wet clothes, hair dryers and large bottles of shampoo, conditioner and lotion made of environmentally friendly materials.

There are six balcony cabins on Decks 6 and 7 with a connecting door to the neighboring cabin/suite. The ship has one cabin with a fully accessible layout and equipment.

Outside: Outside cabins offer 237 feet of space and a large window.

Panoramic: Panoramic cabins, with 226 square feet of space, have a floor-to-ceiling window.

French Balcony: Ranging from 226 to 248 square feet, the French balcony cabins have a full-length window and a glass door that opens, offering passengers a chance to enjoy the fresh air.

Balcony: More than half of the ship's cabins are balcony cabins (63 out of 120). With 290 square feet, including the 54-square-foot outdoor space, the balcony cabins feel quite spacious with two deck chairs and a table.

Junior Suite: Junior suites, with 452 square feet of space, including a 65-square-foot private balcony, feature separate living, sleeping and dining areas and a steam sauna in the shower area. Junior suites come with butler service and table reservations in the main restaurant.

Grand Suite: The four Grand suites offer 764 square feet of space, with separate living, sleeping and dining areas, plus a large 172-square-foot private veranda, which sports two deck chairs, two full-length loungers and a table. There's also a freestanding bath and steam sauna in the shower area. Perks include butler service, table reservations in the main restaurant and choice of Zodiac group.