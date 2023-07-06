Entertainment & Activities

Shore Excursions

Depending on the itinerary, the ship's 17 Zodiacs are lowered into the water several times a day. The expedition rubber boats zip you ashore or head out for sightseeing. Tour groups may be split into German and English speakers, depending upon the passenger makeup. On-shore activities can include anything from snowshoeing to hiking. Kayaks, snorkel gear and stand-up paddle-boards are also available in suitable locales. Camping in the Antarctic is offered on select expeditions. Warm parkas, rubber boots and snorkeling equipment are provided for every passenger to borrow. Experienced experts from various disciplines, who accompany every cruise, also take part in the Zodiac landings and rides.

Wildlife Viewing

There are plenty of indoor and outdoor spots to look for wildlife, including on the ship's bow, which has been named the Inspiration Walk. Two retractable glass balconies on the Pool Deck offer breathtaking ways to watch whales and other sea creatures. The indoor Observation Deck offers 180-degree panoramic views, while the terraced Observation Deck on Deck 9 has great views and permanently mounted binoculars. On some cruises, one of the experts onboard may be a wildlife or nature photographer.

Enrichment

The high-tech Ocean Academy, open 24 hours a day, features an enormous interactive media wall, plus several personal media centers, where you can lose yourself for hours in any number of topics. Learn all about the places you'll visit or take a deep dive into the lives of explorers, scientists and others who have made an impact in the world. There are also microscope stations and samples of everything from polar bear hair to a fly in amber to study. During the day, someone is on hand in the academy to help with any questions you may have. Experienced experts from various disciplines are also onboard every cruise to offer lectures and educational presentations, and take part in Zodiac excursions.

Onboard lectures, briefings and other enrichment activities are held in the HanseAtrium, the ship's social hub. There is also a library in the Observation Lounge and a piano on Deck 8. On select cruises, there may be a pianist who plays during cocktail hour.

Hanseatic Inspiration Bars and Lounges

HanseAtrium (Deck 4): The heartbeat of the ship, where lectures and other information are given out, is the HanseAtrium. It has plenty of seating and a bar, which is only open in the evenings. Observation Lounge (Deck 8): The Observation Lounge features a large bar and plenty of comfortable seating where you can sip your drink and take in the views through floor -to-ceiling windows.

Pool Bar (Deck 8): There's a bar located on the Pool Deck, so you can sip beverages poolside.

Hanseatic Inspiration Outside Recreation

Besides the swimming pool on Deck 8, which has a manual counter-current system, and whirlpool located on the Pool Deck, the outdoor Inspiration Walk, located on the bow of the ship on Deck 6 offers another way to enjoy the outdoors. The Pool Deck is covered with a flexible canopy, which protects you from the sun but doesn't do a lot to keep you warm. Portable heaters and blankets are placed about the lounge area for added warmth. This deck is also home to two glass balconies, no doubt where many passengers will gravitate to see wildlife.

Hanseatic Inspiration Services

You'll find Reception and Guest Services on Deck 4, as well as a small shop next to the HanseAtrium. There is no self-service laundry onboard, but you can pay to have your clothing cleaned for you.

The marina on Deck 3 is the starting point for a wide range of activities. Depending on the weather, you will head out from here in Zodiacs or use the marina as a base for various water sports activities. There's also a large room with open lockers to store any of your gear and hang coats. A medical center is also located on Deck 3.

In Deck 8, the Observation Lounge is home to the library and a novel "firepit" feature.