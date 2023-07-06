Hapag-Lloyd's newest ship, the 230-passenger Hanseatic Inspiration, is the second of the German cruise line's three new expedition ships, which offer a blend of luxury and adventure. With the aim of attracting more international cruisers, Hanseatic Inspiration's cruises are bilingual, with both German and English spoken by crew and staff, and menus and other materials printed in both languages. The ship was built for polar voyages in the Arctic and Antarctica (when it will only carry 199 passengers) and will sail to other destinations such as the Great Lakes and the Amazon. In October 2020, the ship will entirely ban smoking onboard.

High-tech amenities are everywhere. At Reception, you're greeted with enormous LED video walls displaying scenery from places the ship visits. Head into the HanseAtrium, the ship's main public space where lectures, daily presentations and shore excursion preparations occur, and gaze in wonder at another LED wall and an LED ceiling in which you might see birds flying by or a whale swimming through the water. Outdoors, two extendable glass balconies on the Pool Deck let you peer into the water, if you are brave enough to step out on to it.

The ship's 120 cabins, ranging from the 226-square-foot Panoramic or French balcony cabins to the 764-square-foot Grand suites, are decorated in soothing natural colors and feature plenty of clever storage space. There are lots of innovative touches, such as customizable lighting on the walls and a heated wall in the bathroom to dry your clothes.

Key for many travelers on expedition cruises is enrichment and education, and the high-tech Ocean Academy, open 24 hours a day, is a perfect spot to learn about the places you'll visit or take a deep dive into the lives of explorers, scientists and others who have made an impact in the world. There's an enormous interactive media wall, plus several personal media centers, and even microscope stations with samples of everything from polar bear hair to a fly in amber to study. Expert lecturers are onboard to enhance your experience and describe everything you're seeing.