As you'd expect when sailing with other luxury lines, such as Silversea, Seabourn or Regent Seven Seas, standard suites, which clock in at 355 square feet, feature walk-in closets, lovely marble bathrooms with full bathtubs and separate shower stalls. Beds can be arranged in queen or twin configurations, and adjacent living areas each offer a full-sized couch, coffee table and desk area. A curtain can be pulled across each room to divide the areas.

Our balcony (square footage included in the suite's total) was deep and quite comfortable, with a low, small table, a padded recliner and two chairs, though many luxury lines these days provide tables for dining on verandahs, and that touch was missed.

Back inside, lovely extras included a mini-fridge filled with your drinks of choice. (My request for an ample supply of Diet Coke was fulfilled as if by magic; beyond soda, juice and water, beer is also available at no extra charge.)

Other cabin types include four Spa suites, located down the corridor from the ship's Ocean Spa facility. These feature mood lighting, peaceful audio and video selections, an especially healthful list of beverages and snacks for in-cabin noshing, and spa treatments.

The largest accommodations onboard are the Penthouse Grand suites. These feature living rooms with full-size dining tables, complimentary bar setups, wireless Internet access, large flat-screen televisions, expansive balconies, priority for dining and spa reservations, butler service and in-stateroom saunas.

Upon boarding, each passenger was welcomed with a fabulous gift: a beautifully designed accordion-pleated story box with all sorts of compartments for storing various informational souvenirs from our trip. In-cabin Internet access was available and generally quite good (and, at 19 cents -- euro -- per minute, one of the best Wi-Fi values at sea) once you got past the bizarrely difficult signup process.

The ship's much-hyped first-in-cruising interactive entertainment system, featuring hundreds of movies and musical performances, now seems rather outdated. For English-speakers, there's a selection of about a dozen movies, and only one TV channel of about 25 (CNN) offered news for English-speakers. On the plus side, the system-featured entertainer bios were translated into English.

Slippers and bathrobes are offered as a matter of course.