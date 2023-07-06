Entertainment & Activities

Europa offers quite sophisticated theme cruises -- for instance, the Ocean Sun Classical Music Festival, which occurred on our cruise, or "the magic of Asian culture" or "artists of the German Foundation Musikleben.” The Ocean Sun Classical Music Festival, an annual event, was first-rate, with performances and discourses from numerous internationally known musicians, such as Julian Lloyd Webber.

Otherwise, entertainment was a bit on the dated side. A troupe of dancers did some interpretive performances, a pianist played a range of classical and romantic tunes, a folk band specialized in German music, and a variety of entertainment acts, which change every itinerary, sing and dance.

Evening pool parties with live music were a good idea in theory, but the temperatures were a bit brisk at night in Norway's fjords.

The Europa lounge is the ship's main theater and can seat all passengers at a single showing. Secondary venues include the Belvedere Lounge and the little-used Clipper Lounge.

Destination lectures are also available. On our trip, the bilingual lecturers talked about aspects of Norwegian history and culture, though the information was fairly superficial. We did appreciate the occasional destination lecture, piped in to the pool area, during daylight sailaways and ventures into tiny fjords.

Other enrichment-oriented activities include dance workshops, bingo, card games, art classes in a specially dedicated craft room called the Hobbyraum, formal bridge and a really intriguing activity hosted by writing instructors on the art of storytelling (alas, only available to German-speaking passengers).

Europa's Sansibar had an alcove for dancing (and nights featured either live music or a DJ), which served as the ship's disco, but it was rare that people actually did boogie; most just hang out talking and watching the world pass by through the open-air setting. It was our favorite post-dinner destination, aside from the fact cigar-smoking was allowed.

Interestingly, there is no casino. (There was one originally, but it was so underused it was removed.)