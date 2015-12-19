"This for the most part was a plus on this cruise: the Captain gave his twice daily messages in German and then English; almost all the crew members spoke fair to excellent English as did the majority of passengers, and we never heard a single comment in English that wasn’t directed to or from us.Family: the ship has a number of family style cabins which look like fun, but very few families on this cruise and no one using the kids program...."Read More
As American English-speaking first timers on Hapag-Lloyd, we chose this cruise to try the storied line (with a long and very distinguished history, much like Cunard), and to be on a smaller upmarket ship, but with a completely different, German vibe. We were not disappointed. It was a wonderful overall cruise experience.
Europa 2 is a small(er) ship and is quiet and subdued, with a very sleek ...
My wife and I both had fathers from Germany, yet we speak no German. This for the most part was a plus on this cruise: the Captain gave his twice daily messages in German and then English; almost all the crew members spoke fair to excellent English as did the majority of passengers, and we never heard a single comment in English that wasn’t directed to or from us. It was a stress free ...
The Europa 2-even the name exudes luxury, style, and quite a Eurocentric flair to life that I have come to learn and love on my eight night sailing to the beautiful Mediterranean. The cost-incredibly expensive, but the experience-unmatched.
PRE-BOARDING DOCUMENTS
The catalogues and call-back service was phenomenal, as well as the website being easy to navigate, although at times a bit ...
I’m putting up this review almost 11 months after our first cruise on Europa 2, as I noticed recent reviews are sparse. In part, that’s probably because the ship gets booked up so far ahead by the German market that very few non-Germans manage to get cabins. Since our Venice to Mallorca cruise on Europa 2, we’ve done another one on Seabourn Odyssey and one on Crystal Serenity, both good but which ...
After a tour of Sri Lanka we joined the ship in Colombo. Our second cruise on E2.
I really want to love Hapag Lloyd they do try most of the time, what with 2 yearly make overs and lots of pride (& money) I thought ALL the early wrinkles would be gone, they are not.
At pick up from the appointed hotel we were turned away from full coaches and waited for another to arrive. Not a great start. ...
I recently completed a 13-day cruise on the Hapag-Lloyd (HL) highly rated small luxury ship the Europa 2 ( E2), 516 maximum passengers. Our route started in New York City with two weekend overnights, then went down the east coast of the U.S. to Baltimore, Charleston, Miami for another overnight, Key West, Harbour Island (tender), and ended in Nassau.
I had done one prior 16-day E2 cruise over ...
We were on the Europa2 from Curacao to Havana Suite 669. This is a relatively small ship, beautifully designed with open spaces and many artworks decorating the walls. Cabins are spacious and include a dressing room and/or a separate toilet and all come with a balcony. The ship offers a culinary experience with 7 top class restaurants to choose from, ranging from Japanese, Asian, French to ...
The cruise commenced in Kiel, and, given the absence of direct flights from London, I decided to spend two days in Hamburg prior to embarkation.
Arrangements for Hotel accommodation, and all transfers, were made through Hapag-Lloyd.
Two days before I was due to fly to Hamburg, the Four Seasons Hotel notified Hapag-Lloyd that it was overbooked.
The latter's response was to book me into the ...
The quality of Hapag Lloyd is exceptional since the booking process.
Highly motivated staff from reservations to boarding and deboarding deserve a specific applause!
Onboard staff are more than friendly and meticulously trained, they are very professional, yet warm in attitude.
I will not mention staff in particular, because starting with the Capitain - honorable mention to the quality ...
My husband and I just completed our first Europa 2 trip, Capetown to Capetown 12/19/15 to 1/3/16, with port stops along the way in Luederitz and Walvis Bay, Namibia, and then on to Mossel Bay, Durban, and Port Elizabeth. We had six sea or mostly sea days on this 15 day cruise, so we had opportunities to test most of the offered services on the ship. We have done several other luxury cruises in ...