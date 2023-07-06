  • Write a Review
Ocean Navigator Review

-- / 5.0
15 reviews
In September 2021, American Queen Steamboat Company changed its name to American Queen Voyages. The cruise company also rebranded its three distinct types of cruising as American Queen Voyages River, covering river cruises; American Queen Voyages Lakes & Ocean, a new name for the fleet formerly known as Victory Cruise Lines; and American Queen Voyages Expedition, a brand focusing on Alaska and Central America experiences.

Launched in May 2018, Ocean Navigator (formerly Victory II) is almost identical to its sister ship Ocean Voyager (formerly Victory I), which debuted in 2016. Both ships were bought by American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company) in 2019 and have received mini-makeovers before the summer sailing season begins.

Seven cabin categories include two 325-square-foot Owner’s Suites with private balconies, and 101 staterooms ranging from 130 to 190 square feet. All shore excursions are included, as are “free-flowing” house wine, beer and spirits. There’s free Wi-Fi in public areas, a pillow menu, afternoon tea and a pre-dinner cocktail hour.

Before its revamp, the ship sailed as the Cape Cod Light and more recently, the Sea Discoverer. While it has an international flag and uses international crew, the ship itself was built in the U.S., at the same shipyard as American Queen's ship American Empress. So the company plans for its friendly, laid-back onboard vibe to continue.

Itineraries will focus on the Great Lakes, with the ship sailing primarily between Toronto and Chicago. Future plans call for the ship to sail the Eastern Seaboard, as well as Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula.

Passengers: 202
Crew: 84
Passenger to Crew: 2.4:1

Sails From

Toronto, Chicago, Montreal, Boston

Ocean Navigator Cruiser Reviews

Fantastic crew- Ship should be dry-docked!

But since they merged with Ocean Voyages, their standards have come down considerably. We also sailed the Ocean Victory to Alaska-beautiful trip! Ship is brand new-crew fantastic!Read More
SeaAdventure

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

Flexibility was of supreme importance

The premium excursion of the tour of Chicago and delivery to the airport was abysmal.The tour guide was either on something or ill informed.Read More
stampingmom

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Detroit to Montreal Cruise Itinerary

Day #4 – Toronto - Our Included excursion of the day took us on a narrated city tour of Toronto.Day #7 – Quebec City (day 1 and day 2) - After a day of sailing, it was great to be on land - Quebec City is my favorite city from the entire trip.Read More
rrrs_travelera

10+ Cruises

Age 30s

Victory II

Every night there was a port review which told us all the next days excursions.I have to say our favorite port was Quebec City.Read More
Seeayyyytee_4

2-5 Cruises

Age 30s

American Queen
226 reviews
American Empress
95 reviews
