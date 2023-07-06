Food on American Voyager is an onboard highlight, with passengers eagerly scanning the menus set out at reception prior to each meal. All food and drinks are included in the fare and there are no for-fee restaurants.

The Coastal Dining Room on Deck 1 is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, and The Grill is a casual buffet-style alternative food venue that occupies a panoramic spot high up at the back of the ship on Deck 4.

Both operate on a free-seating basis and -- a rarity on many cruise ships -- include tables for two as well as plenty for four or more. Tip: If you have a favorite spot or table configuration preference the waitstaff will do their best to accommodate it.

Passengers can go to the restaurants at any time during the opening hours, but in reality most go as soon as the doors open. For other food, earlybird breakfast and cookies throughout the day are available in the Compass Lounge. There is no room service.

Free Restaurants on Ocean Voyager Cruise Ship

Coastal Dining Room

The main dining room is open daily for all meals, beginning with a buffet breakfast and made-to-order dishes served to the table. At lunchtime, there is an a la carte menu featuring a choice of three starters, five entrees and three desserts.

For dinner, examples of all the dishes are set out at the entrance to the dining room, which is really helpful in deciding what to choose. The evening a la carte menu has two choices each of appetizers, soups and salads followed by four mains and five desserts, including a cheese plate. Passengers can order as many or a few courses as they want and nothing is too much trouble for the waitstaff. Tip: If you want vegetables or accompaniments from a different dish to go with your choice, go ahead and order.

Varied menus include dishes such as roast rack of lamb, roast prime rib of beef, pan seared ocean perch, stuffed bell pepper alongside favorites including Black Angus burgers and red velvet cake. At dinner, always available options are grilled prime sirloin steak, roast grilled chicken breast, Atlantic salmon, Caesar salad, baked potato, fries and -- most notably -- grilled lobster tail.

A choice of complimentary house wine (red, white and rose) flows freely at lunch and dinner, or you may order a beer or bring a cocktail from the bar, all at no charge. Each day featured premium wines are also available to purchase, but the included wines are so good that on our cruise we didn't see any passengers go for this option.

The Grill

This informal venue, seating around 50 passengers on chairs and padded benches, is open daily for breakfast and for lunch and dinner on selected days throughout the cruise, depending on the shore excursion schedule.

Breakfast has the same buffet items as the Coastal Dining Room and omelets and other dishes are cooked to order. At lunch and dinner it features most of the dishes on the dining room menu on a self-serve basis, along with an ice cream machine and a popular carvery option in the evening. Complimentary wine and drinks are served to the table. A

gain, staff are thoughtful and super helpful and will carry dishes back to the table for passengers or get items from the buffet and serve them to the table. They will also order dishes from the main dining room if requested. In fact, nothing is too much trouble.

Compass Lounge

Coffee and tea are always available from the self-serve machine. Pastries are set out first thing for early risers and afterwards there are home-made cookies to snack on for the rest of the day. Canapes are served in the lounge during the daily cocktail hour and a delicious afternoon tea is available on sea days.

On our sailing this was a traditional English-style tea served by waitstaff in tailcoats against a backdrop of classical music and a Viennese tea featuring treats such as Sacher torte and apple strudel with the waiters in traditional Austrian costumes.

Room Service

Room service is not available, although passengers are welcome to take food back to their cabins if they wish.

Dietary Restrictions on Ocean Voyager

We were particularly impressed by the imaginative and varied vegetarian options included on every menu in the Coastal Dining Room and The Grill. Dietary and allergen information, such as whether dishes contain nuts, gluten and dairy, are clearly flagged up on menus. Other dietary requirements can be accommodated and it is advisable to inform American Queen Voyages at least two weeks prior to your cruise.