Mattresses are super thick and the beds are very comfortable. All cabins come with climate control, a bathroom and shower, flat-screen TV, desk/vanity unit and chair, safe, alarm clock with useful USB charger, hair-dryer, bathrobes and slippers. A carafe of water is refilled daily and there is nightly turn-down service with a chocolate left on the pillow.

What to Expect in Cabins on Ocean Voyager

The cabins have a traditional look and are tastefully decorated in a light color scheme. Outside Stateroom cabins, accessed from inside corridors, range in size from 146 square foot to 185 square foot over five price categories. It should be noted that a higher price does not necessarily mean a larger cabin and is based on the position of the staterooms. For example, the Outside Stateroom B cabins on Deck 3 are smaller than the 160-square-feet Outside Stateroom E cabins on Deck 1. There are a couple of connecting cabins -- 211 and 213 -- on Deck 2. There are no wheelchair accessible cabins.

The four largest Outside Staterooms are situated forward -- 303 and 304 -- and aft -- 349 and 350 -- on Deck 3 and have three (forward) or four (aft) windows, while other oceanview cabins have two windows. In addition, the two aft cabins have a larger bathroom with a proper glass shower.

Suites and Balcony Cabins on Ocean Voyager

Located on Deck 4 of Ocean Voyager are 22 cabins in the Deluxe Outside Stateroom with Veranda category. These cabins measure 161 square feet and are accessed directly from the promenade deck, which is partially covered.

It should be noted that the veranda part of the stateroom description does not relate to a private balcony but two mesh chairs and a table outside each door for use by the occupants on the cabin. These are situated on the deck used by other passengers to reach The Grill and Terrace. These cabins also have a mini-fridge.

The only cabins with walk-out balconies are the pair of Owner's Suites which occupy a prime position at the front of the ship on Deck 3. They each measure 335 square foot and have a fixed Queen bed. They are also the only staterooms on the ship that can accommodate a third occupant on a sofa bed.

The extra space is given over to a living area with a dining table and chairs and the sofa, which is all part of the main cabin. They are also equipped with a mini-fridge and a larger bathroom with a glass-enclosed shower. Other perks include complimentary laundry, fresh fruit daily and evening canapes. The larger bathroom has a glass-enclosed shower. The wraparound balcony area has soft outside seating. The verandas are semi-private as there is a staircase, used by the crew but not passengers, which runs between them and passengers in the suites can also see the adjoining veranda.

Cabin Bathrooms on Ocean Voyager

Bathrooms are compact but well-equipped with a useful long shelf beneath the sink to store your toiletries and a large mirror. Each cabin is supplied with shower caps and generous-sized Float shower gel, shampoo, conditioner, soap bars and body lotion which are replenished as needed.

A proper plug-in hair dryer can be found in the closet to use in the bathroom or main cabin area. The raised shower cubicle, with a curtain, is circular and you need to take care stepping over the lip.

Cabins to Avoid on Ocean Voyager

Two of the four lowest-priced Category E cabins --101 and 102 -- are situated at the far end of the lower Main Deck, Deck 1, right beneath The Tavern bar.

Cruise Critic Cabin Picks

For Travelers On a Budget. The second pair of Category E cabins on Deck 1 -- 123 and 124 -- offer good value for money and are conveniently located next to the Coastal Dining Room, stairs and elevator.

For Travelers Looking To Splash. The pair of A category Outside Staterooms located aft on Deck 3 measure 185 square foot and are the largest Outside Staterooms due to their position at the back of the ship, and they also offer good views.

For Travelers Looking to Splurge. It has to be the pair of Owner's Suites on Deck 3 that measure in at 335 square foot and are the largest on the ship by far and are the only ones with balconies.