Food on Ocean Victory is good but not great. It wins for its solid variety of choices, with a balance of meat, vegetarian and seafood for every course. Where it falls short is that its inconsistency: Some dishes are excellent, while others are overcooked, underseasoned or both. We even experienced inconsistencies in the same orders: Two of the same salmon dishes were delivered looking completely different; one lacked sauce, the other the side, and one was cooked perfectly, while the other was dry and brick-hard.

We had the same issue with desserts, with some items (ginger flan and the chocolate fondant) so good we wanted seconds. But many relied on gelatin or pectin, lacked flavor overall and were overbaked to the point of being hard. (The self-serve cookies were dry every time, and the scones at teatime were strangely bitter.)

Food is a spot for improvement, and we see bright spots particularly with the lunch options, which are served buffet style. Soups were hot and delicious, a carving station included options like fresh salmon and even sushi, and the burgers and fries (ordered from the waiter) were excellent.

Free Restaurants on Ocean Victory

All restaurants on Ocean Victory are included in the cost of your cruise fare. Breakfast and lunch are served buffet style, with a handful of a la minute items, made to order. Dinner is the only meal that is a full multicourse sit-down affair.

Two restaurants offer breakfast and lunch: the Main Restaurant on Deck 5 and the Panorama Restaurant on Deck 8. Dinner is served only in the Main Restaurant. Menus for breakfast and lunch are similar regardless of where you dine. We preferred the Panorama, which offers outdoor and indoor seating.

Once a cruise, the ship opens up the Deck 7 pool deck and offers a barbecue spread (weather permitting), compete with burgers, ribs, brats, hot dogs, corn on the cob, grilled salmon and all the salads and fixings you could want. This, by far, was our favorite meal onboard. We loved the casual options and enjoyed a meal under the sun.

While we struggled with the inconsistent quality of the meals, the service never wavered. It was top notch in every venue, with crew remembering your names, dietary preferences and quirks from the beginning. Guests on our sailing hugged waiters when they left, and, on the ride to the airport, kept talking about the amazing service they had received and how special it made them feel.

Dietary Restrictions on Ocean Victory

The ship's restaurants can accommodate those with dietary restrictions, and waiters onboard remembered guests' needs after Day 1. At least one vegetarian option is offered for every course at every meal. Those with allergies should make note of it when booking and re-confirm once onboard. It's likely that guests with special needs will be asked to choose their dinner at lunchtime, giving the kitchen notice so chefs can properly prepare that evening's meal.

In the main restaurant in the morning, English muffins are available for guests who require gluten-free options, and a separate toaster is used only for gluten-free items.