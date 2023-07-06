What to Expect in Cabins on Ocean Victory

No matter which cabin you choose, you'll have two twin beds that can be combined to form a queen bed, desk, sofa, small table, closets and drawers, cubbies to organize odds and ends, minifridge, flatscreen TV, safe, bathrobes and slippers. We had plenty of space to store our gear, and in Alaska, that often means bulky clothing that gets wet from time outdoors. (One minor nit to pick: The cabins didn't have drying closets, which have become a standard on most modern expedition ships. Still, guests could opt to hang-dry clothes in their personal lockers in the mudroom on Deck 3.)

Worth noting, cabins divide drawer space: An identical set of drawers is located on either side of the TV, so two people can split them and each have their own space, without getting in each other's way. We thought this was a clever way to address a common cruise ship problem.

Ocean Victory has no inside cabins (those without windows or balconies) but offers a handful of cabins with only a window or French balconies, a sort of half-veranda that allows you have open-air access to the outdoors but doesn't allow you to walk out onto it. Most cabins have true balconies, and many of them are connecting. Two accessible cabins, both suites, are found on Deck 4. Features in these rooms include full roll-in shower, fold-down shower bench and handrails. Both suites have automatic entrance and bathroom doors, while only cabin 428 offers ramps into and out of the balcony.

Suites and Balcony Rooms on Ocean Victory

If you're cruising in Alaska, you can't go wrong with a balcony cabin, and Ocean Victory offers 68 of them, including 11 suites. At the top of the list is the Premium Suite with Private Veranda. This two-room suite offers one bedroom and one bathroom, plus a big walk-in closet. It includes a large balcony, living room with sofa and TV and separate bedroom with its own TV, as well. There's only one of these suites, and it's located midship on Deck 4.

The Deluxe Suite with Private Veranda also offers two rooms, though it's smaller (445 square feet) and less private; the two rooms are really one big room, separated by a divider. There are four of these, all located on Deck 7. Ocean Victory offers six Suites with Private Verandas; two of these are accessible. This category ranges from 297 square feet to 372 square feet.

Suites come with free minibars and free laundry.

Cabin Bathrooms on Ocean Victory

Bathrooms on Ocean Victory offer large showers, vanities with drawer space and toilets. They also come with heated floors. Showers are glass-enclosed, which have a clothesline for drying items.

The ship provides large bottles of shampoo/conditioner (not separate shampoo AND conditioner), lotion and shower gel. These are affixed to the walls, so aren't yours to keep. Additionally, you'll get plush bathrobes, which stewards replace for you after each use.

Cabins to Avoid on Ocean Victory

If you're prone to seasickness, skip cabins at the very front or aft of the ship; the higher up, the more motion you'll feel. (Check out our guide to choosing a cruise ship cabin.)

We stayed in a cabin located near the crew area, but a deck above, and we often heard late-night festivities occasionally smelled smoke coming from that space. If you are a light sleeper, skip those cabins on Deck 4 aft.

Cruise Critic Cabins Top Picks on Ocean Victory

For our money, the best value is a Deluxe Stateroom with Private Veranda. These cabins range from 213 to 264 square feet and come with deep balconies. In Alaska, having a balcony gives you the option to jump up and whale-watch from your own room. In good weather, it's a great place to spend time, sip Champagne and simply relax.