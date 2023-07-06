Shore excursions on Ocean Victory vary wildly depending on where the ship is sailing. For the most part, Ocean Victory's offerings feel like a bit of a hybrid between what you might get on a big mainstream cruise ship and what you'll see on a more traditional expedition ship.
For example, a cruise to Alaska will include the big cruise ports that all ships visit, like Ketchikan and Sitka. And there, excursions might include things that are typical of what you'd see on other ships -- a walking tour around town or similar. But the ship will also visit tiny ports, like Wrangell, Petersburg or Kake. Here, you might do more cultural activities. And then, there's the scenic cruising, where true expedition activities take place. You could kayak in Misty Fjords or take Zodiac rides through Tracy Arm.
Activities hit just the right note for cruisers who want a taste of expedition but don't want to go nonstop the whole time. You won't find any hours-long hikes or wind-whipped half days of kayaking on offer. This isn't the best fit for people who are looking to be active 24/7; other expedition options in Alaska better fit that bill. Instead, you'll have a couple of active days with a short kayak (90 minutes) and a Zodiac ride, combined with some lectures and hands-on scientific activities.
A shore excursion is included in every port, and all expedition activities also are included. The included tours were hit and miss, with some of the cultural options hitting the right notes, while the premium tours didn't sit right with some of the guests on our sailing, who said they were too expensive for what was included or felt like they could have done the same things on their own.
Our favorite excursion was a jetboat tour from Wrangell to the LeConte Glacier. It was a pleasant way to see some incredible scenery and wildlife, capped off by the glacier spectacularly calving while we watched. (Ocean Victory also offered this tour from Petersburg.) This premium tour was pricey, but fellow guests raved about it.
When you're not ashore or on water exploring, you can fill your time with lectures about Alaska, its people or its wildlife. You'll also have a chance to take a bridge tour once a cruise.
You don't have much downtime on Ocean Victory, though guests often used their precious time "off" taking naps. (Be aware: Announcements throughout the day are piped right into your stateroom, and they will wake you. Pack earplugs if you hope to snooze during the day.) Guests also spend their non-scheduled time on the outer decks, looking at wildlife or scenery, or reading in the ship's library.
There is no casino onboard Ocean Victory.
Because Ocean Victory is pretty port intensive, with early mornings, the ship is fairly quiet most nights after dinner. For those looking for a little night life, there generally are two options: piano music or fun with the expedition team during the "After Hours" program in the Observation Lounge.
Those looking for a sing-along can hit the Explorer Bar & Lounge, where a pianist takes requests and engages with passengers, playing hits new and old. On our cruise, the pianist ran a fun and competitive "name that tune" session that was a hit with the crowd.
Guests who are looking for something different, the expedition crew each night holds a casual 30-minute session that runs the gamut from light lectures (on mating patterns of humpbacks, for example) to games around guessing the size of things found in Alaska. These are lighthearted and fun, though sadly somewhat sparsely attended. Our one minor complaint about this approach is that some of these were so good, they would have done better in the Expedition Lecture Room, which features big screen TVs and microphones.
Even with the after-dinner nightlife, most guests are in bed by 10 p.m.
Ocean Victory offers three bars onboard, and all are well-crewed from fairly early in the day, so if you just have to have your morning Diet Coke or Bloody Mary, you're in luck.
Your cruise fare includes a wide range of wine, beer, spirits and soft drinks, and most guests will be content ordering from the standard list. Premium choices aren't significantly more expensive; you could order a decent scotch to drink over glacier ice (on your Sawyer Glacier day), for example, for $5.
Poolside: If you're hanging out in the ship's hot tubs or swinging in the cool hanging chair, your best bet for a bar is the pool bar, located just steps away. Service here is prompt and fun, and you'll often have the whole aft of Deck 7 to yourself.
For Animal Watching: The Observation Lounge, located on Deck 8, is the perfect spot to grab a drink for when you're sightseeing. Watch for whales from the comfort of this beautiful lounge, featuring floor-to-ceiling windows, or grab a drink and head out the outside viewing deck. This is also a spot for post-dinner drinks, when the ship's expedition staff holds casual talks or invites guests to play games.
For Everything Else: The heart of the ship is the Explorer Bar & Lounge, located on Deck 5. Open earliest of all the ship's bars, this spot is a natural hangout during the day when passengers aren't ashore. It's just off the main lecture area, near the library, and it has the ship's only piano. It's busiest at night, right before the evening lecture, but you'll rarely have to wait long.
Tip: Grab a hot chocolate from the self-serve drinks area in the Explorer Bar & Lounge, then head to the bar to get it topped off with Bailey's or whiskey. You'll be a trendsetter among your fellow guests.
Ocean Victory has a rather large infinity style pool and two hot tubs, all located on Deck 7 aft. The hot tubs are a perfect way to stay warm while watching the scenery Alaska has to offer. As such, they tend to fill up after the day's excursions are complete.
On our 10-day cruise, the pool was never filled, and staff told us it wasn't filled for most of the season because the ocean waves caused it to slosh over the sides, soaking the deck and the people on the deck.
All of the services onboard Ocean Victory are run through the reception desk, centrally located on Deck 5. This is where you register your credit card, ask questions about the ship and generally gather information. A shop filled with logo novelties and clothes, and some lovely locally made items -- jewelry, books and hot sauces, for examples -- is located just off the reception desk.
Each guest has complimentary internet access for one device, and, depending on where Ocean Victory is sailing, the internet is strong almost everywhere on the ship. Even in Alaska, where the internet is notoriously terrible, we were mostly able to attend video meetings (with our camera off), stream some video and even run our Peloton app in the gym. Emails also were a breeze, though uploading photos and video had mixed results.
A library is located on Deck 5, also near reception. This quiet nook was always a little busy, and here, guests could read, borrow books, play games or take a crack at a jigsaw puzzle.
A small room on Deck 7 is dedicated for spa treatments, from massage to hair styling and manis/pedis. A price list is available at the ship's reception, which also serves as your signup spot. That said, no therapist was onboard our sailing to do these treatments, so the spa was closed the entire time. This could be a consideration for your cruise.
Ocean Victory offers a small but well-equipped gym, located on Deck 7. Here, you'll find stationary bikes, treadmills, rowing machines, mats and a universal weight machine. The gym is well used, with guests filling it on days that aren't packed with activities off the ship. You can get a good workout in, and at off-peak times (and when you're in a spot where the ship has internet), you could even stream a fitness class on your personal device, if you're so inclined. It's unusual for a ship this size to offer a gym of such quality, and guests on our sailing took full advantage.
Tip: There isn't much room in the gym itself for yoga or stretching. If the weather is decent, grab a mat and head out to the pool deck, where you'll find room and maybe even sunshine.
Kids are allowed on Ocean Victory, but there isn't any specific programming for them, nor are there kids clubs or anything similar. Kids who do well on Ocean Victory tend to be mature minded and comfortable talking with older adults. Those who need nonstop action and activities will struggle. Teens and large families traveling together would enjoy the ship and the adventure Alaska offers.
The ship offers a surprisingly large number of connecting cabins (44 of them), so families can travel together in multiple staterooms. Additionally, 45 cabins offer a third berth, which would work for smaller kids but could be a little tight for tweens and teens.