Entertainment & Activities

Shore Excursions and Shore Tours on Ocean Victory

Shore excursions on Ocean Victory vary wildly depending on where the ship is sailing. For the most part, Ocean Victory's offerings feel like a bit of a hybrid between what you might get on a big mainstream cruise ship and what you'll see on a more traditional expedition ship.

For example, a cruise to Alaska will include the big cruise ports that all ships visit, like Ketchikan and Sitka. And there, excursions might include things that are typical of what you'd see on other ships -- a walking tour around town or similar. But the ship will also visit tiny ports, like Wrangell, Petersburg or Kake. Here, you might do more cultural activities. And then, there's the scenic cruising, where true expedition activities take place. You could kayak in Misty Fjords or take Zodiac rides through Tracy Arm.

Activities hit just the right note for cruisers who want a taste of expedition but don't want to go nonstop the whole time. You won't find any hours-long hikes or wind-whipped half days of kayaking on offer. This isn't the best fit for people who are looking to be active 24/7; other expedition options in Alaska better fit that bill. Instead, you'll have a couple of active days with a short kayak (90 minutes) and a Zodiac ride, combined with some lectures and hands-on scientific activities.

A shore excursion is included in every port, and all expedition activities also are included. The included tours were hit and miss, with some of the cultural options hitting the right notes, while the premium tours didn't sit right with some of the guests on our sailing, who said they were too expensive for what was included or felt like they could have done the same things on their own.

Our favorite excursion was a jetboat tour from Wrangell to the LeConte Glacier. It was a pleasant way to see some incredible scenery and wildlife, capped off by the glacier spectacularly calving while we watched. (Ocean Victory also offered this tour from Petersburg.) This premium tour was pricey, but fellow guests raved about it.

Daily Things to Do on Ocean Victory

When you're not ashore or on water exploring, you can fill your time with lectures about Alaska, its people or its wildlife. You'll also have a chance to take a bridge tour once a cruise.

You don't have much downtime on Ocean Victory, though guests often used their precious time "off" taking naps. (Be aware: Announcements throughout the day are piped right into your stateroom, and they will wake you. Pack earplugs if you hope to snooze during the day.) Guests also spend their non-scheduled time on the outer decks, looking at wildlife or scenery, or reading in the ship's library.

There is no casino onboard Ocean Victory.

Nightlife on Ocean Victory

Because Ocean Victory is pretty port intensive, with early mornings, the ship is fairly quiet most nights after dinner. For those looking for a little night life, there generally are two options: piano music or fun with the expedition team during the "After Hours" program in the Observation Lounge.

Those looking for a sing-along can hit the Explorer Bar & Lounge, where a pianist takes requests and engages with passengers, playing hits new and old. On our cruise, the pianist ran a fun and competitive "name that tune" session that was a hit with the crowd.

Guests who are looking for something different, the expedition crew each night holds a casual 30-minute session that runs the gamut from light lectures (on mating patterns of humpbacks, for example) to games around guessing the size of things found in Alaska. These are lighthearted and fun, though sadly somewhat sparsely attended. Our one minor complaint about this approach is that some of these were so good, they would have done better in the Expedition Lecture Room, which features big screen TVs and microphones.

Even with the after-dinner nightlife, most guests are in bed by 10 p.m.

Ocean Victory Cruise Ship Bars and Lounges

Ocean Victory offers three bars onboard, and all are well-crewed from fairly early in the day, so if you just have to have your morning Diet Coke or Bloody Mary, you're in luck.

Your cruise fare includes a wide range of wine, beer, spirits and soft drinks, and most guests will be content ordering from the standard list. Premium choices aren't significantly more expensive; you could order a decent scotch to drink over glacier ice (on your Sawyer Glacier day), for example, for $5.

Poolside: If you're hanging out in the ship's hot tubs or swinging in the cool hanging chair, your best bet for a bar is the pool bar, located just steps away. Service here is prompt and fun, and you'll often have the whole aft of Deck 7 to yourself.

For Animal Watching: The Observation Lounge, located on Deck 8, is the perfect spot to grab a drink for when you're sightseeing. Watch for whales from the comfort of this beautiful lounge, featuring floor-to-ceiling windows, or grab a drink and head out the outside viewing deck. This is also a spot for post-dinner drinks, when the ship's expedition staff holds casual talks or invites guests to play games.

For Everything Else: The heart of the ship is the Explorer Bar & Lounge, located on Deck 5. Open earliest of all the ship's bars, this spot is a natural hangout during the day when passengers aren't ashore. It's just off the main lecture area, near the library, and it has the ship's only piano. It's busiest at night, right before the evening lecture, but you'll rarely have to wait long.

Tip: Grab a hot chocolate from the self-serve drinks area in the Explorer Bar & Lounge, then head to the bar to get it topped off with Bailey's or whiskey. You'll be a trendsetter among your fellow guests.