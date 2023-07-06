Launched in May 2018, Ocean Navigator (formerly Victory II) is almost identical to its sister ship Ocean Voyager (formerly Victory I), which debuted in 2016. Both ships were bought by American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company) in 2019 and have received mini-makeovers before the summer sailing season begins.

Seven cabin categories include two 325-square-foot Owner’s Suites with private balconies, and 101 staterooms ranging from 130 to 190 square feet. All shore excursions are included, as are “free-flowing” house wine, beer and spirits. There’s free Wi-Fi in public areas, a pillow menu, afternoon tea and a pre-dinner cocktail hour.

Before its revamp, the ship sailed as the Cape Cod Light and more recently, the Sea Discoverer. While it has an international flag and uses international crew, the ship itself was built in the U.S., at the same shipyard as American Queen's ship American Empress. So the company plans for its friendly, laid-back onboard vibe to continue.

Itineraries will focus on the Great Lakes, with the ship sailing primarily between Toronto and Chicago. Future plans call for the ship to sail the Eastern Seaboard, as well as Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula.