American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company) purchased American Empress (formerly Majestic America Line's Empress of the North) in 2013 and completely refurbished the vessel, officially launching it in spring 2014. With 223 passengers, the boat is the largest sailing the rivers of the Pacific Northwest; while American Empress is more accurately described as a steamboat without steam, the iconic red paddlewheel adds an old-timey touch.

Decor, too, echoes days of yore, with ornate furniture, floral carpeting, brass, frosted glass lampshades, lace curtains and elegant wallpaper. Step onboard, and you'll be transported to a time when steamboats were a regular sight on America's rivers. While the cabins aren't perfect -- the bathrooms and showers are small, and the walls are so thin you can easily hear your neighbors -- the beds are extremely comfy. All rooms have some sort of private veranda, although the ones on the top deck look out onto the walking track.

Because the boat visits ports in Washington and Oregon, food and beverages onboard are locally sourced, a real highlight for fans of fresh seafood and craft beer. (The wines are also local but not necessarily as good as they could be.) The food in the boat's two restaurants, the sleek Astoria Dining Room and more contemporary River Grill, is generally tasty, with both simple and more modern preparations. Service not only in the dining room, but in the lounges and bars, is friendly and knowledgeable; the all-American crew make a point to get to know your name and seem to really like being around passengers and each other.

Itineraries are designed for passengers who love history, and many excursions are included in the fare. Port towns are small, meaning passengers can explore as part of the included hop-on, hop-off bus tours or on their own by bike or on foot. We particularly liked the daily hikes led by crew entertainers; in Astoria, our walk with drummer Mike turned into an interesting 19,000-step adventure that not only took in the Astoria Column, but went through a hidden rainforest, uncovered the Goonies house and wrapped up with craft beer. Premium options are available for a fee, and they're mostly worth the price (some in the range of about $59 per person) because they bring you to some of the Pacific Northwest's premier sights, such as Multnomah Falls or Mount St. Helens.

While most people cruise to see the sights, it's worth noting that American Empress makes a cozy home base, with excellent activities and entertainment. Our riverlorian, Lawrence, gave impassioned lectures, while quirky piano player Frank kept the Paddlewheel Lounge rocking with his New Orleans-inspired repertoire. Trivia sessions and nightly shows were well attended; the boat also honors veterans with a weekly happy hour. The casual atmosphere encouraged mingling, and we saw many new friendships forming. All in all, passengers told us they were on American Empress to relax -- and the cruise certainly delivered.