All staterooms have the signature gold, blue and beige carpet that was custom-designed for the line by David Kelly, the line's VP of new construction. The beds have a cushioned brown headboard and significant closet space tucked away behind brown paneling.

There's a night table on either side of the queen bed, which can also be separated into two twins. In all rooms except interior cabins, there's a sofa and coffee table; all cabins have a table and some have desks.

All cabins have a flat-screen TV, mini-refrigerator, Keurig coffee maker, a safe and -- rare for river cruises -- an ironing board and iron. Bathroom amenities for all cabins are from William Roam.

On our December 2017 sailing, at the end of the inaugural season, the ship was facing some difficulties with the HVAC system, namely the heat. Cabins and public areas were chilly. Crew members acknowledged this and said it was on the list of issues to resolve -- along with some cosmetic issues and a few functional elements -- during their next dry dock.

Interior: Interior suites are 180 square feet, and are located on decks 2 and 3. These cabins have a full bathroom with a raised sink, tile floor and a shower with a glass door. Instead of a sofa, there's a chair for seating. ADA interior cabins are 200 square feet.

Veranda: The standard balcony cabins on American Duchess are 240 square feet, with a private veranda that has two chairs and a table. Bathrooms in these cabins are similar to those in the interior suite. ADA veranda suites are 330 square feet.

Deluxe Suite: The first level of true two-room suites on American Duchess are 450 square feet. The lounge area has a half-bath, a queen-sized sofa bed and a small desk area. The bedroom also has a seating area, as well as a private balcony with two chairs and a table. There are flat-screen TVs in both rooms. The bathroom in this category, as well as other upper suites, is marble and has a combination tub/shower.

Loft Suites: These unusual, 550-square-foot suites, the first on American rivers, take advantage of extended windows. The lower level is 350 square feet and comes with a full bath, a small dining area, a queen sofa bed and a private balcony with two chairs and a table. The upper loft is semi-private and has a bed, a full bathroom and a large closet; the space is 200 square feet. Both bathrooms have a shower, and the upstairs bathroom features a tub/shower combo.

Owner's Suites: Located at the front of the ship, these three 550-square-foot suites have extremely large private balconies with room for a dining table and outdoor lounging furniture. The living room has a queen-sized sofa bed and two chairs and a coffee table, as well as a dining table and chairs. The bedroom is private and has a walk-in closet. There's a full bath with a tub/shower combo in the bedroom and a half-bath in the living room. Up to four passengers can stay in these cabins.

The top two suite categories have what the line calls "Commodore Services," and use of a River Butler. Perks include pre-boarding, a bottle of wine and fruit basket on arrival, preferred seating in the Grand Dining Room, reserved seating in the Show Lounge and an invitation to dine with senior officers. Butler service includes unpacking and packing clothes; laundry and pressing; afternoon tea served in the suite; breakfast and dinner served on the balcony by request; pre-dinner canapes and post-dinner sweets; and an escort to evening shows.