Typically, river cruise ships on the Mississippi and other American waterways follow the same design: lots of wood and brass with traditional American furniture and decor that evokes the Mark Twain era.

American Duchess, the third vessel for American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company), breaks the mold, to a degree. While the 166-passenger ship still has the white wedding cake exterior of a traditional paddleboat -- and a working paddlewheel that does add some speed to the vessel -- its interior is refreshingly modern and contemporary.

The airy design comes from the ship itself, which originally served as a gaming boat with lots of open space. American Duchess is wider than other ships in the American Queen Voyages' fleet at 100 feet, and has ceilings on each floor that are 18.5 feet tall. When you walk into the ship, the spaciousness is immediately apparent and it's highlighted by atrium staircases that go up two floors -- 37 feet in total. Large Austrian chandeliers provide formality, while Murano glassworks add a colorful contemporary touch.

The dining room is equally dramatic, with floor-to-ceiling windows that rise two stories, letting in light and providing views. To create a public space with intimacy, the line built a mezzanine level that sits in the center of the main dining room. This room, called the Lincoln Library, has its own bar and grand piano; it's intended to serve as a gathering place for groups and as a second entertainment venue.

The open space also allowed the line to create the first loft suites on American rivers. These rooms, which are a whopping 550 square feet, have a sitting area with a sofa bed and full bath on the first floor and steps to a semi-private second floor with another full bath and queen bed. These suites, as well as two other high-end cabin categories (Owner's Suites and Deluxe Suites) have private balconies; a standard veranda cabin has access to a walk-around outdoor area.

The company hopes that the ship's more contemporary look will appeal to affinity groups, such as university alumni and Road Scholar gatherings, and younger affluent passengers, while the line's other ships -- American Queen and American Empress -- attract steamboat traditionalists. While American Duchess certainly looks and feels more luxurious and contemporary, it lacks features -- such as a pool or spa services -- that appeal to younger baby boomer passengers.

This being the first season American Duchess is on the river, we did experience some issues we expect to be resolved as operational and facility issues are fine-tuned.

On the whole, American Duchess represents something new for U.S. river cruising. The ship resembles an airy luxury hotel rather than a traditional, nautical steamboat, and as such deserves attention from cruise enthusiasts, those interested in U.S. rivers, and frequent cruisers looking for a more contemporary experience.