Staterooms are 160 square feet and have river views, which improve as the deck gets higher. The Prelude Deck cabins, located at water level, feature small upper windows; Cantata and Sonata Decks offer picture windows; and Serenade Deck rooms boast small balconies with sliding-glass doors. Only 15 of the cabins have balconies, and no staterooms are handicap-accessible.

With the exception of the windows, the cabin layouts are pretty much identical. They all have two closets, a desk, shelves and a coffee table, situated between two twin, folding, wall beds that convert into sofas during the day. The beds are a nice stroke of engineering. The downside: They are stationary and cannot be combined into a double bed. The upside: Luggage can be stored underneath.

The cabins are attractive with warm-hued wood paneling and veneers, nautically-appropriate blue and gold drapes and carpets and rich, golden sofa coverings. As for the bathrooms, each has a shower with a shampoo and body wash dispenser, along with assorted toiletries. There are no tubs.

Amenities include hair dryers, in-room safes and individually controlled thermostats. There are TV's, which show CNN, MTV and EuroNews, as well as two complimentary movies a day. The movies are sometimes location-specific, which can be entertaining. When we were in Austria, for instance, it was fun to watch "The Sound of Music" and "Amadeus" after touring spots in Salzburg, which were pertinent to both.

There isn't a self-serve laundry, but clothing can be washed and/or pressed for a fee.