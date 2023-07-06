Entertainment & Activities

Rhapsody's entertainment offerings aren't low-key -- they're no-key.

One night on our cruise, passengers gathered in the comfortable, clubby lounge for after-dinner karaoke. Another evening featured a horse-racing contest. Throw in the crew's talent show, and that about covers it. There are no Vegas-style shows, no trivia challenges, no ice sculpture demonstrations. But, that's not what river cruising on Rhapsody is about.

Grand Circle's focus is on cultural enrichment -- or "learning and discovery," as you'll hear over and over again from your program directors. We've traveled with Grand Circle six times -- twice on river ships -- and I think the company's educational enrichment programs rival others in the industry and surpass most.

This most recent cruisetour included three nights in Prague and seven nights aboard Rhapsody. Included in the cost of the fare are four, guided, sightseeing tours of European capitals, a round-table discussion of life in today's Slovakia with three college students in Bratislava and a home-hosted lunch in Cesky Krumlov, a UNESCO world heritage site in the Czech Republic. On top of that, there are shore excursions -- or optional tours, as Grand Circle puts it -- in every port. Ours included a walkabout in Salzburg, dinner and dancing (the polka, of course) at a country inn in Czech and a tour and wine tasting at the stunning abbey in Melk, inhabited by monks since 1089. In Melk, one program director accompanied the optional tour, while the other PD led the passengers who did not sign up for the shore excursion on a stroll of the Wachau Valley village -- an example of the added value the program directors bring to the experience.

In the evenings, just before dinner, the PD's give not-to-miss port talks in the lounge, providing the essentials about the following day's activities. One of the most memorable activities on our Danube cruise was an afternoon sailing through the Wachau Valley -- a wine-growing region that has become one of the most popular bicycle routes in Europe -- featuring top-deck commentary from our PD. It was a cold, clear day, and as Rhapsody quietly passed by the hillside vineyards, the granite and limestone gorges and medieval churches, the essence of cruising on this small river ship was writ large.