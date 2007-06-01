Cruiser Rating
5.0
Excellent
2 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment

1-2 of 2 Grand Circle River Melody Cruise Reviews

2012 Rhine River - River Melody Grand Circle Cruise Lines

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on River Melody

User Avatar
Zoning out
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

The summary of this review is that the trip was WONDERFUL. This was our third Grand Circle trip (previously with OAT to Machu Picchu/Galapagos Islands and GCT to South Africa, but our first river cruise) and we have had three GREAT experiences. As with the other two trips, the difference on this trip was the Program Director and the Staff. They truly reflect the high standards maintained by ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2012

River Melody - Northern Europe

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on River Melody

User Avatar
Bob W.
First Time Cruiser • Age 80s

  Cruising from Vienna to Amsterdam on the Danube, Main and Rhine Rivers  My wife and I enjoyed a long, colorful sunrise on our non-stop Austrian Airlines flight from New York, arriving mid-morning in Vienna to begin our 900-mile cruise to Amsterdam.  We were met at the airport and guided to our bus by a Grand Circle staffer.   Before we selected this "Great Rivers of Europe" cruise on Grand ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2007

