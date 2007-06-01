The summary of this review is that the trip was WONDERFUL. This was our third Grand Circle trip (previously with OAT to Machu Picchu/Galapagos Islands and GCT to South Africa, but our first river cruise) and we have had three GREAT experiences. As with the other two trips, the difference on this trip was the Program Director and the Staff. They truly reflect the high standards maintained by ...
Cruising from Vienna to Amsterdam on the Danube, Main and Rhine Rivers My wife and I enjoyed a long, colorful sunrise on our non-stop Austrian Airlines flight from New York, arriving mid-morning in Vienna to begin our 900-mile cruise to Amsterdam. We were met at the airport and guided to our bus by a Grand Circle staffer. Before we selected this "Great Rivers of Europe" cruise on Grand ...