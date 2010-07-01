Initially, this cruise was chosen for its value--an exceptional offer was made that our cruising buddies noted and we followed through by booking the cruise as well as the pre-trip in Switzerland. We had wanted to go on a larger, better-known cruise line. We were not disappointed in the Grand Circle Cruise Line. The river boat River Harmony that holds 140 passengers was beautiful and had all ...
Wanted to take a river cruise. Interesting ports of call. Captain and crew top notch. Waiters Stefan, Alessandra, Jessa and Olena efficient, courteous and “fun” to interact with. Our cabin attendant, Liudmyla, did a great job keeping our cabin clean and in order. Helena Petkovic, front desk, went out of her way to help me with jewelry purchase. Upon return from tours and excursions, Captain Martin ...
In 2000, I had driven alongside the Mosel (from Koblenz to Trier) and the Rhine north of Koblenz, and at the time I promised myself I'd go back and do the trip on the rivers...so this trip on River Harmony was a long-awaited fulfillment of that promise to myself, and this trip on the rivers did not disappoint! The Mosel was especially lovely, as was the pre-trip extension in Lucerne, during which ...
This was our 3rd river cruise, the first and last on Grand Circle, The river boat is in desperate need of a makeover, cabin decor is worn looking at best. Mattress was in need of replacement. Disappointing that we rarely docked close enough to a town to walk on our own. This was a 14 day trip from Basel, Switzerland to Antwerp, Belgium. For the money we could have gone on a better river boat ...
I have cruised before with Grand Circle. They offer a relaxed, affordable way to see various river cities in comfort. These cruises are for people who want to see things, not be entertained, overeat, or have extravagant luxury. The passengers are generally older and have cruised before. The ships are appropriate for river cruising where the ships have to be small enough to fit under bridges. This ...
River cruising on the Rhine/Mosel provided us with the overview of first-time European visit. The stops were adequately timed, the river boat staff was helpful and the arrangements made for the shore excursions by Grand Central were very well done.
There were significant problems with the hearing devices allowing us to hear the guides that were not addressed until about half way through the ...
I wanted to experience the Rhine and Mosel Rivers and to go to Belgium, Netherlands, Germany, Luxembourg, France and Switzerland.
The Ship was excellent and the food divine. The tours were one of a kind in some places.
The 120 people on the ship were all older but refined and easy to get to know.
The optional tours were fabulous and not that expensive. I took all except one in Germany ...
This was our eighth river cruise with Grand Circle Travel (GCT). It was our second cruise on the River Harmony. We have also cruised on the River Aria, River Concerto (two times), River Melody (two times) and Bizet. We have done the Christmas Markets Along the Danube and Christmastime on the Seine previously. Each were unique in their own way. Most of what we can say about this cruise and ship ...
The river cruise and tour was with GCT on the River Harmony. It was 5 days pre-cruise in the Alps, from Lucerne, then 14 days on the Rhine and Mosel rivers, then 4 days post-cruise in Brugge. The pre-cruise and post cruise were good; nice hotels and good tours, but the river cruise was not my cup of tea. It was very regimented with tight schedules and too many ports. I think we visited 11 or 12 ...
We have just returned from our first trip with GCT. This is not a first riverboat cruise, but the first with this com.
First of all the River Harmony is a lovely CEAN ship. We chose the prelude deck and it was quite fine. Husband thought one deck higher would have been better. The Captain was next to us so if it is good enough for him it is fine for us. Being at the water level did not create a ...