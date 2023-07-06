  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

River Concerto Review

-- / 5.0
Editor Rating
1 review
See all photos

River Concerto holds 140 passengers and sails itineraries on the Danube, Rhine and Dutch and Belgium waterways. The 366-foot river cruiser has four decks and launched in 2001.

The ship has 70 160-square-foot cabins with outside views. All cabins have a radio, an in-room safe, individual climate controls and a flat-screen TVs with CNN, movies and a bow camera view. All have private bathrooms with a hair dryer. Serenade Deck cabins feature a private balcony with table and floors and floor-to-ceiling sliding-glass doors. Most cabins have two immovable twin beds that convert to sofas during the day. Single supplement fees range from $42 to $50 per day.

Onboard features include a restaurant with single open seating, bar and lounge, library, sun deck, fitness room and sauna. Coffee and tea are available for free all day; wine and beer are included with dinner. Free Wi-Fi is available throughout the ship, including in cabins. There is an elevator.

Passengers tend to be Americans over 50. The majority are couples; the line says one in four passengers travel solo. (A roommate-matching service is available.) Guests are generally well traveled and many are repeat cruisers.

About

Passengers: 140
Launched: 2001

Find a cruise

Any Month
River Concerto Cruiser Reviews

Egypt Nile Cruise- Concerto - Hany - Imperial Tours Egypt

The boat, CONCERTO, was excellent- the rooms were large and spacious; the bathroom was clean. The food was nothing special however.Read More
dinshaw

2-5 Cruises

Age 50s

Grand Circle Cruise Line Fleet
River Harmony
7 reviews
River Rhapsody
8 reviews
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map