Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on River Chanson

Our first river cruise with friends who had done 4 other river cruises.we spent two days in Nice , traveled to the ship to geton in Arles, stopped in Avignon, Viviers, and two days in lyon. Then a train to paris for two days. A way to experience France that you would probably not do on your own. Meeting local people in each town and city , going to their homes, eating in out of the way ...