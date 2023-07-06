  • Write a Review
River Aria Review

3 reviews
See all photos

River Aria sails itineraries on the Danube, as well as other Dutch and Belgian waterways. Launched in 2001, this 418-foot river vessel has four decks and can accommodate 164 passengers.

The ship has 82 nonsmoking cabins with river views. Serenade Deck cabins also have private balconies with floor-to-ceiling sliding-glass doors. All cabins are 160 square feet, including balconies when applicable. The cabins have immovable twin beds that convert to sofas, individual climate controls, radios, in-room safes and flat-screen TVs offering CNN, movies and a view from the bow camera.  Each cabin has a private bath with shower and hair dryer. Single supplement fees range from $42 to $50 per day.

Onboard features include a dining room with single open seating, a bar and lounge area and a sun deck.  There is a small fitness room with three workout machines. Free Wi-Fi is available throughout the ship, including in cabins. There is an elevator.

Passengers tend to be Americans over 50. The majority are couples; the line says one in four passengers travel alone. (A roommate-matching service is available.) Guests are generally well traveled and many are repeat cruisers.

About

Passengers: 164
Crew: 38
Passenger to Crew: 4.32:1
Launched: 2001

River Aria Cruiser Reviews

Amsterdam to Vienna River Cruise

After spending 6 days on our own in Amsterdam, we boarded the Grand Circle Cruise Line's River Aria river boat for a trip up the Rhine River, then the Main River to the canal that takes boats over theRead More
kjackgrill

6-10 Cruises

Age 70s

Escape from reality and delight all your senses.

Nothing overt though just enough to boost one's ego - we are talking fantasy here which every good trip should include.They gave us the impression they really liked us which is tough when you have to treat a new group every ten days or so.Read More
noellestanton

2-5 Cruises

Age 80s

