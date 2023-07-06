The ship has 82 nonsmoking cabins with river views. Serenade Deck cabins also have private balconies with floor-to-ceiling sliding-glass doors. All cabins are 160 square feet, including balconies when applicable. The cabins have immovable twin beds that convert to sofas, individual climate controls, radios, in-room safes and flat-screen TVs offering CNN, movies and a view from the bow camera. Each cabin has a private bath with shower and hair dryer. Single supplement fees range from $42 to $50 per day.

Onboard features include a dining room with single open seating, a bar and lounge area and a sun deck. There is a small fitness room with three workout machines. Free Wi-Fi is available throughout the ship, including in cabins. There is an elevator.

Passengers tend to be Americans over 50. The majority are couples; the line says one in four passengers travel alone. (A roommate-matching service is available.) Guests are generally well traveled and many are repeat cruisers.