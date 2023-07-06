Cabins are decorated in gold and blue fabrics with interesting black-and-white photos on the pale walls. Twin beds convert to sofas during the day. The cabins reflect the small size of the ship, measuring a tight 120 square feet. However, storage is adequate for those who pack wisely, with a wardrobe, two drawers and luggage space under the beds for each person. A polished wood night table and a small built-in desk are added conveniences. Two electric outlets above the desk are European-style, so it's helpful to bring along a converter and plugs with two round prongs. Amenities include individual heating and air-conditioning controls, direct-dial telephones, alarm clocks, in-room safes and flat-screen color TV's that feature CNN, movies, music and a "view from the bow" camera. A platter of fruit welcomes passengers on arrival. All cabins are nonsmoking.

Compact, modern bathrooms have stall showers and toilets. Storage space is adequate, with one drawer, plus cabinets beneath the sink. Amenities include hair dryers and a small basket holding Grand Circle branded shampoo, soap and a shower cap. Showers are equipped with liquid soap dispensers.