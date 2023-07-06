Entertainment & Activities

The lounge is the main entertainment venue onboard, with the bar occupying one wall. Drinks and light snacks like crackers and peanuts are available most of the day and evening. On the nights of the captain's welcome and goodbye dinners, free cocktails and hors d'oeuvres are served there.

Evening entertainment is quite informal. A pianist provides live music for cocktail hour at 6 p.m. and during dinner, and he may play again in the evening if no special program is planned. Special evening events might be a magician, a musician or a talk by a local resident. One night is reserved for the crew show, and musicians among the lively crew sometimes provide impromptu entertainment.

An afternoon kitchen tour with the chef is popular and provides a chance to marvel at the fine fare that comes out of such a small space.

The real "entertainment" on Allegro is the enrichment, the in-depth insights offered into local lifestyles and history. Program directors usually live in the regions visited, so their daily briefings on the next day's stop (given before dinner) and informal talks are highly personal.

In most ports, a general tour -- usually a walking tour -- is provided in the morning with afternoons free for exploring on your own. Passengers are divided into two groups for touring, each with its own resident program director. Expert local guides add insight in larger cities. Headsets ensure that everyone on tour can hear the guide clearly. Daily tours are complimentary, though occasionally an optional outing may be offered to a special attraction, such as a nearby town known for its crafts.

During several stops, residents of the town come aboard or talk to the groups on shore, providing more first-person impressions. For example, in Dresden, an older resident may relate what it was like to be living there during and after the city's devastating bombing. A visit to a local home is another valuable part of every cruise.