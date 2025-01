Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Provence

I love the wines from the Rhone River, and for a number of years I have wanted to see the area where they came from. Also, I have heard what a beautiful area Provence was and wanted to see it for myself. It did not disappoint. After spending sometime in Paris, and then doing a wine tasting and lunch at Chateau de Chassagne-Montrachet, we boarded the M/S Provence in Macon. We then sailed to ...