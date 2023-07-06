There are 27 nonsmoking cabins ranging from 205 to 210 square feet, all with private baths. Cabins have two twin beds that can be pushed together for use as a double bed, hair dryers and flat-screen TVs with CNN and movie options. Main deck cabins also have sofas. Single supplement fees range from $42 to $50 per day.

Onboard features include a bar and lounge area with floor-to-ceiling windows. There is complimentary tea and coffee all day, as well as wine and beer at dinner. There are two Jacuzzis on the sun deck. Free Wi-Fi is available throughout the ship, including in cabins. There is no elevator or fitness room.

Off-ship excursions include tours and tastings. Evening entertainment onboard includes regional music performed by locals.

Passengers tend to be Americans over 50. The majority are couples; the line says one in four passengers is a traveling solo. (A roommate-matching service is available.) Guests are generally well traveled and many are repeat cruisers.