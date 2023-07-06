Grand Circle designed Provence specifically for the small waterways flowing among the vineyards and villages of France. Launched in 2000, the 292-foot riverboat can accommodate 46 passengers.
There are 27 nonsmoking cabins ranging from 205 to 210 square feet, all with private baths. Cabins have two twin beds that can be pushed together for use as a double bed, hair dryers and flat-screen TVs with CNN and movie options. Main deck cabins also have sofas. Single supplement fees range from $42 to $50 per day.
Onboard features include a bar and lounge area with floor-to-ceiling windows. There is complimentary tea and coffee all day, as well as wine and beer at dinner. There are two Jacuzzis on the sun deck. Free Wi-Fi is available throughout the ship, including in cabins. There is no elevator or fitness room.
Off-ship excursions include tours and tastings. Evening entertainment onboard includes regional music performed by locals.
Passengers tend to be Americans over 50. The majority are couples; the line says one in four passengers is a traveling solo. (A roommate-matching service is available.) Guests are generally well traveled and many are repeat cruisers.
