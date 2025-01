Review for a South America Cruise on River Chanson

It's hard to describe how amazing the Galapagos are or to put in words what a wonderful trip we had, but I'd encourage anyone thinking of going to do it! There are many ships to choose from and I think the Xploration was the perfect choice for us. We chose it because of size: the boat can hold 16 guests, but we were a group of only 13. We still had two naturalists on board, so that gave us a lot ...