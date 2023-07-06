The ship has 47 cabins -- all with a private bath, flat-screen color TV with DVD player, radio, telephone, in-room safe and individual climate controls. Single supplement fees range from $42 to $50 per day.

Onboard features include a lounge/ bar area, small library, a covered sun deck and a dining room with informal, single seating. Free Wi-Fi is available throughout the ship, including in cabins. Excursions have included a visit to an oyster farm, wine tastings and city tours. Wine and beer are included with dinner.

Passengers tend to be Americans over 50. The majority are couples; the line says one in four passengers travel solo. (A roommate-matching service is available.) Guests are generally well traveled and many are repeat cruisers.