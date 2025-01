Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Bizet

We wanted the variety offered with this cruise. We did the pre-trip in Paris, which was a wonderful experience and we are so glad to have done this, but this additional time in Paris was nice with the trip to Montmartre and additional free time in Paris. The beautiful Giverny, the history in Rouen as well as the lovely cathedral with its history and connection with Monet and his paintings, ...