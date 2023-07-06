All 60 nonsmoking cabins have a river view. The cabins have immovable twin beds that convert to sofas, individual climate controls, radios, in-room safes, and flat-screen TVs offering CNN, movies and a view from the bow camera. Those on the middle/Soprano Deck have private balconies and floor-to-ceiling sliding-glass doors. All cabins are 160 square feet; that includes a balcony of 16 square feet for the Soprano Deck cabins. Each cabin has a private bath with shower and hair dryer. Single supplement fees range from $42 to $50 per day.

Shipboard features include a dining room with single open seating, complimentary tea and coffee all day, a bar and lounge area and a sun deck. Onboard activities differ based on which route the ship takes. Free Wi-Fi is available throughout the ship, including in cabins. There is no elevator or fitness room. Wine and beer are included at dinner.

Passengers tend to be Americans over 50. The majority are couples; the line says one in four passengers travel solo. (A roommate-matching service is available.) Guests are generally well traveled and many are repeat cruisers.