Bizet Review

Designed to navigate France's Seine River, Bizet is a 366-foot-long riverboat with three decks designed to navigate France's Seine River. It can accommodate 120 passengers.

All 60 nonsmoking cabins have a river view. The cabins have immovable twin beds that convert to sofas, individual climate controls, radios, in-room safes, and flat-screen TVs offering CNN, movies and a view from the bow camera. Those on the middle/Soprano Deck have private balconies and floor-to-ceiling sliding-glass doors. All cabins are 160 square feet; that includes a balcony of 16 square feet for the Soprano Deck cabins. Each cabin has a private bath with shower and hair dryer. Single supplement fees range from $42 to $50 per day.

Shipboard features include a dining room with single open seating, complimentary tea and coffee all day, a bar and lounge area and a sun deck. Onboard activities differ based on which route the ship takes. Free Wi-Fi is available throughout the ship, including in cabins. There is no elevator or fitness room. Wine and beer are included at dinner.

Passengers tend to be Americans over 50. The majority are couples; the line says one in four passengers travel solo. (A roommate-matching service is available.) Guests are generally well traveled and many are repeat cruisers.

Bizet Cruiser Reviews

Paris to normandy on the Seine River

We have been on the Bizet before and it remains a lovely ship, holding just over 100 passengers.Read More
Fast Alongside

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Best Ever - We Have Taken This Cruise Twice

Navigating the airports is very easy with Grand Circle as they have people to get you to the airport on time for return home and to handle your luggage.We travel with Grand Circle because 1.Read More
Floridamanatee

10+ Cruises

Age 80s

Paris to Normandy, March 2019

I nearly hugged the guy!Christophe Leger was our leader and a passionate traveler, historian, and all around good guy.Read More
Nooker

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Paris to Normandy a Must See

This was a another great trip, spent extra time in Paris before embarking, worth doing, people and places great.Wanted to see Paris and Normandy, had cruised with Grand Circle in '16 and loved that trip.Read More
tommcg

2-5 Cruises

Age 80s

