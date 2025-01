Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Shannon Princess

This would be our second trip on the Shannon Princess. Our first was May 13, 2018 to May 19, 2018. The first journey was just about perfect in all aspects so we decided to sail the same itinerary in 2023. Our Captain, Raurie, was just as amazing as before. He not only was the Captain, he was the navigator, tour guide, and Irish expert. On both journeys, his wife was the Head Chef, Sous Chef, ...