Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Scottish Highlander

This was a fabulous 6 day cruise up the Caledonian Canal in Scotland with a total of 4 couples. Our barge was luxurious, the 4 person crew was simply the best, the food was awesome with lots of choices, and best of all, we really enjoyed the other passengers. Everything was taken care of including meals, wine, drinks, excursions, a deck to relax on, bicycles to ride during our down time, and ...