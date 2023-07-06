European Waterways' eight-passenger Rosa is a former Dutch "clipper" barge completely refitted in 2010. The ship sails two routes. The first is a Gascony cruise that takes passengers through the vineyard-rich L'Occitanie region on the Canal des Deux Mers, the waterway that links the Atlantic to the Mediterranean. The second is a sailing along the 300-year-old Canal du Midi between Carcasonne and Toulouse.

The 100-foot barge has four cabins, all of which have en-suite facilities. Two of the cabins have double beds and two have twin beds.

The air conditioned interior includes a dining room and saloon. Outside, there's a spacious sun deck with lounge furniture. The ship also carries eight touring bicycles.

Like its fleetmates, Rosa is an all-inclusive offering; drinks and shore excursions are folded into the cost of the cruise. Excursions may include wine, Armagnac and foie gras tastings, a visit to a historic Montauban and the chance to traverse a 1000 foot aqueduct. (An air-conditioned eight-passenger VW mini-bus follows the barge's route.)

A four-person crew includes a captain, tour guide, housekeeper and chef.