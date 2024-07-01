Cruiser Rating
3.0
Average
1 review
Great service but poor accommodation

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Nymphea

User Avatar
Isabel R
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We have just disembarked from this barge in the Loire Valley and I have a very mixed review, as we were not able to sail anywhere. This is not the fault of European Waterways as they cannot be held responsible for the weather, however we only learned that we would not to be able to sail after we had arrived. I feel that they should have warned us. The captain of the boat, Leigh tried so hard to ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2024

