GoBarging's eight-passenger L'Art de Vivre is converted Scottish munitions carrier built back in 1917. The barge cruises along the charming Canal du Nivernais in Burgundy, France, an infrequently traveled canal known for its hand-swung bridges, Charolais cattle and old logging sites.

Here's what you can expect on an L'Art de Vivre cruise:

Accommodations include four 100-square-ft. cabins. Three of four cabins feature single beds that can be configured into doubles (the fourth is double-only). Bathrooms are shower-only (some of Go Barging's barges include baths), and include hair dryers.

Cruises typically include all meals with local wine (and a French cheese board), all shore excursions (guided tours to historic sites, wine tastings in a 12th century wine cellar, for instance), an open bar and bikes for passenger use. Optional excursions, such as hot air balloon rides, are extra.

Public spaces include a saloon, and a sun deck with loungers and a six-person hot tub. The ship features air conditioning throughout.

The four-person crew is comprised of a skipper, chef, tour guide and hostess.