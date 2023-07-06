  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

L'Art de Vivre Review

-- / 5.0
Editor Rating
2 reviews
See all photos

GoBarging's eight-passenger L'Art de Vivre is converted Scottish munitions carrier built back in 1917. The barge cruises along the charming Canal du Nivernais in Burgundy, France, an infrequently traveled canal known for its hand-swung bridges, Charolais cattle and old logging sites.

Here's what you can expect on an L'Art de Vivre cruise:

Accommodations include four 100-square-ft. cabins. Three of four cabins feature single beds that can be configured into doubles (the fourth is double-only). Bathrooms are shower-only (some of Go Barging's barges include baths), and include hair dryers.

Cruises typically include all meals with local wine (and a French cheese board), all shore excursions (guided tours to historic sites, wine tastings in a 12th century wine cellar, for instance), an open bar and bikes for passenger use. Optional excursions, such as hot air balloon rides, are extra.

Public spaces include a saloon, and a sun deck with loungers and a six-person hot tub. The ship features air conditioning throughout.

The four-person crew is comprised of a skipper, chef, tour guide and hostess.

About

Passengers: 8
Crew: 4
Passenger to Crew: 2:1
Launched: 1917

Find a cruise

Any Month
European Waterways L'Art de Vivre Cruiser Reviews

Small pleasures of a Burgundy Barge trip add up.

L’Art de Vivre is a classic barge redesigned with 4 small cabins with separate space for luggage and a very good shower.Read More
sandbag7

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

A gem of a Cruise

L'Art de Vivre is a wonderful barge with a fascinating history dating back to the Somme of 1917. Beautifully fitted out, it is a gorgeous barge on which to travel.Read More
catowner2

First Time Cruiser

Age 50s

European Waterways Fleet
L'Impressionniste
2 reviews
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map