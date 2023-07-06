The eight-passenger La Nouvelle Etoile debuted for Go Barging in 2002. In a former life, the ship operated as a transport barge. La Nouvelle Etoile cruises the canals and waterways of France, Holland, Germany and Luxembourg.

Here's what you can expect on a La Nouvelle Etoile barge cruise:

The four cabins are all over 200 square feet. All feature Internet access, satellite TV and bathrooms with double sinks. Bathrooms are shower-only and feature hair dryers and upscale products. One cabin caters to persons with disabilities.

Cruises include all meals with wine, all shore excursions (tour the famous Keukenhof Gardens in Holland, Brie cheese tasting with a master cheese maker, for instance), an open bar and bikes for passenger use. Optional excursions, including hot air balloon rides and golf, are extra.

Public spaces include a saloon with piano, dining area and a sun deck with loungers and hot tub. The ship also features a small exercise room with treadmill and bike, and an elevator. The barge is also fitted with a lift for wheelchairs.

The five-person crew is made up of a captain, chef, tour guide, housekeep and pilot/engineer.