La Bella Vita Review

The 20-passenger La Bella Vita was added to the European Waterways fleet in 2010. The refurbished barge sails from Venice to Mantua via Italy's famous Canal of the Orphans and Bianco Canal.

Here's what you can expect to find on cruise aboard La Bella Vita:

The barge has two suites and eight cabins, each with en-suite facilities.

Wine, food, an open bar and all entry fees to excursions are included in the cruise fare. Excursions include a tour of the hidden gardens of Venice and a visit to the colourful fish market of Chioggia.

The 140-foot barge has a dining room, saloon and sun deck. The ship carries 10 bicycles.

The ship is crewed by a staff of seven, including the captain, four stewards, a tour guide and a chef.

About

Passengers: 20
Crew: 7
Passenger to Crew: 2.86:1

European Waterways La Bella Vita Cruiser Reviews
