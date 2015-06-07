My husband and I, along with dear friends, celebrated our wedding anniversaries with a 6 night cruise on the barge Enchante. It was truly a wonderful trip. Our accomodations were very comfortable and the staff was beyond fabulous. Our Captain, Pierre Yves, was a master, our Hostesses, Cheryl and Sophie pampered us beyond our expectations, our Tour Guide and part-time lock operater, Claire ...
Our week on Enchante was amazing. The accommodations were roomy and luxurious. This barge has beautiful furnishings and great character. The countryside along the Canal du Midi is beautiful. Watching it pass by on the barge, walking along the tow path and biking alongside are relaxing and very enjoyable. This is a great way to take a break from the world. The Captain, Crew and Chef are an amazing ...
Four of us recently cruised for 6 days on the Enchante. It cruised from Carcassonne to Narbonne in southern France on the Canal du Midi. We had an absolutely delightful time. Although the barge can accommodate 8 passengers, there were only 6 of us on the cruise for our week. There were 5 staff taking care of us, including the captain. The staff were extremely helpful all week long, from ...