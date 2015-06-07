Review for a Europe - All Cruise on Enchante

Four of us recently cruised for 6 days on the Enchante. It cruised from Carcassonne to Narbonne in southern France on the Canal du Midi. We had an absolutely delightful time. Although the barge can accommodate 8 passengers, there were only 6 of us on the cruise for our week. There were 5 staff taking care of us, including the captain. The staff were extremely helpful all week long, from ...