Clair de Lune is the latest addition to the European Waterways' fleet, and brings the total number of barges to 17. Clair de Lune is a former freight barge that used to transport cocoa, and was converted into a hotel barge in 1998.

Like the rest of the fleet, it is small and luxurious, accommodating six passengers in three Junior Suites, all with choice of two single beds or a double bed and coming in at 135 square feet. All beds face the large panoramic windows which all open. All cabins have a writing desk with chair and have a fitted closet with hanging space, shoe storage and drawers. There is also storage space in drawers under the beds for storing empty suitcases. Each cabin has a stylish en suite bathroom with hair dryer, shower, and toilet, and all are supplied with washing gel, hand soap, shampoo, towels and bathrobes.

The four-person crew includes the Captain, a tour guide/deck hand, housekeeper and chef, and are usually British and speak both English and French, while some speak other languages as well.

There is a saloon/dining room which is furnished with two sofas and a coffee table, a fully stocked bar with a drinks cabinet and a fridge. The dining table seats up to seven people, and the beautiful Mediterranean sycamore and cherry wood furnishings lend a quiet sophistication to the modern and relaxing interior.

The sundeck is equipped with a handsome teak lounge and a five-person, heated, outdoor Jacuzzi, a table and 6 chairs as well as 4 sun loungers.

All the meals are local regional specialities, often paired with locally produced wines, and special food requirements such as vegetarian or allergies are catered for when requested in advance.

There is an open bar on board with alcoholic & non-alcoholic drinks available 24 hours a day. Champagne and Special vintage wines are not included.

Onboard entertainment includes a hi-fi system with CD player and iPod docking station. Guests are welcome to bring their favourite CDs or iPhone from home; boules; six touring bikes; children’s bikes and child bike seats can be arranged if required. There is also a selection of board games; a small library of books and wi-fi.