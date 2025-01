Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Anjodi

Are you ready for one of life’s more laid-back travel experiences: an ideal mix of relaxation, scenery, history, exercise and fine food-and-wine dining in the Languedoc region of France’s southwest? Then you are ready for Anjodi. Barge cruising is the absolute antithesis of today’s 5,000-passenger cruise ship experiences. For example, it takes all seven of us on this trip only a couple of ...