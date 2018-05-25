"The water was lowering quickly, and in order to get to see France on the one day we were there, the ship had to go ahead to Germany in order to continue the trip by river.BUT that meant that we missed seeing all the castles along the Rhine, so to make up for that, they rented a ferry that woud take anyone who wanted to go, back down the river so that we got to see all the wonderful parts that we missed seeing on the way up from France...."Read More
bradykenadee
10+ Cruises
•
Age 70s
We had done a Gate 1 trip a couple of times before, and it was always wonderful. They are SO far above the bar as compared to a regular cruise. There were only 110 people on the boat, and we met many wonderful people and always enjoyed finding new friends. What is nice about Gate 1 is the smaller amount of people. By the end, you really felt like you knew just about everyone, at least in ...
This will be long. I will provide info about some things I could not find a lot of info on before we went. These include...
Dress code on and off the ship
Are there good laundry services on the ship?
Currency needs
Are there travel guides to hire to supplement the Gate 1 offerings?
How are the optional tours?
OUR GROUP
We were a group of 12 (6 married couples) from the US. ...
Experience was good, all our prior cruises were on ocean going mega ships so the small ship was definitely a culture shock (but still enjoyable, just in different ways).
The ship and room were very clean, staff was excellent and very friendly and helpful. Tours provided were adequate enough. I would just prefer more information on the towns as they are today, where to have a nice lunch, ...
We have wanted to go on a river cruise forever and finally booked with Gate 1. We are laid back people so wanted something exciting but not overly formal or stuffy. This cruise was so different than what we expected, starting off with guest introductions so everyone could get to know each other, all the way thru disembarkation support and local Budapest tips on what to do and see after we left ...
Having done a 27 day European river cruise two years ago on a high end cruise line I was looking for a shorter Danube River cruise to take my mother and sister on with my husband. Gate 1 offered the ports I was most interested in at a huge price savings per day and additional three days in Munich prior to our cruise as well as additional days in Budapest at the end. As others have mentioned ...
Prepare for a review of epic proportions! (sorry, I'm really verbose in my descriptions - but I also try to go into detail for uber planners like myself who want every detail nailed down before a trip starts). Why did I go with Gate 1? Because they were the cheapest. The end. Seriously. I have always wanted to do a river cruise. Unfortunately, river cruises are crazy expensive and the one time ...
We are a retired couple who booked our first ever river cruise via Luxury Escapes on the Gate1 Travel Monarch Princess. After purchasing the voucher I tried to find some reviews on TA but it was difficult to find a lot. Some of those that we did find referred to this cruise as not as good as the key players in this market (Avalon, Viking etc), and because it was a lot cheaper than these ...
We chose this cruise because we had used Gate 1 previously for a land vacation. We were unable to partake of the scheduled tour in Budapest because of flight delays. The transfer agent picked us up and nicely gave us a small tour of Budapest while taking us to the ship. The ship is a typical river cruise ship and ho,do about 130 passengers. The crew all spoke very good English and were all ...
The ship was modern and the crew was the best ever! Our balcony room 215 was the epitome of relaxation, lying in bed with the curtains and sliding glass doors open, gliding down the river complete with sounds of water. It was like a movie.
Our room was cleaned twice daily and the beds and blankets were unbelievably cozy.
There is so much storage space in the room, under the beds, in the ...
We chose this river cruise because of the value found on Travelzoo ($3,000/person - including the two optional tours we chose for a two week river cruise on both the Danube and Rhine rivers.). We had used Gate 1 last year for a Peru land tour and knew the company was reputable. I am going to be detailed about the ship, because I had found little about the cruise prior to the trip.
We started in ...