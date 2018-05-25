Photo Credit: tethyspg
fabulous trip, no complaints. This company is wonderful in all aspects

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Monarch Princess

User Avatar
bradykenadee
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We had done a Gate 1 trip a couple of times before, and it was always wonderful. They are SO far above the bar as compared to a regular cruise. There were only 110 people on the boat, and we met many wonderful people and always enjoyed finding new friends. What is nice about Gate 1 is the smaller amount of people. By the end, you really felt like you knew just about everyone, at least in ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Gate 1 14 Day Danube River with Munich and Budapest

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Monarch Princess

User Avatar
GaryfromNY
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This will be long. I will provide info about some things I could not find a lot of info on before we went. These include... Dress code on and off the ship Are there good laundry services on the ship? Currency needs Are there travel guides to hire to supplement the Gate 1 offerings? How are the optional tours? OUR GROUP We were a group of 12 (6 married couples) from the US. ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2019

Copies of daily programs for 7 day cruise Budapest to Regensburg

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Monarch Princess

User Avatar
tethyspg
10+ Cruises • Age 20s

Experience was good, all our prior cruises were on ocean going mega ships so the small ship was definitely a culture shock (but still enjoyable, just in different ways). The ship and room were very clean, staff was excellent and very friendly and helpful. Tours provided were adequate enough. I would just prefer more information on the towns as they are today, where to have a nice lunch, ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2019

Most amazing adventure, a must do - Danube with Munich add on

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Monarch Princess

User Avatar
Sigrid31
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We have wanted to go on a river cruise forever and finally booked with Gate 1. We are laid back people so wanted something exciting but not overly formal or stuffy. This cruise was so different than what we expected, starting off with guest introductions so everyone could get to know each other, all the way thru disembarkation support and local Budapest tips on what to do and see after we left ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2019

Wonderful Gate 1 Danube Experience

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Monarch Princess

User Avatar
SPARKYGOLFGIRL
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Having done a 27 day European river cruise two years ago on a high end cruise line I was looking for a shorter Danube River cruise to take my mother and sister on with my husband. Gate 1 offered the ports I was most interested in at a huge price savings per day and additional three days in Munich prior to our cruise as well as additional days in Budapest at the end. As others have mentioned ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2019

Cruising (and occasionally busing) the Danube on the Monarch Princess

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Monarch Princess

User Avatar
plumie
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

Prepare for a review of epic proportions! (sorry, I'm really verbose in my descriptions - but I also try to go into detail for uber planners like myself who want every detail nailed down before a trip starts). Why did I go with Gate 1? Because they were the cheapest. The end. Seriously. I have always wanted to do a river cruise. Unfortunately, river cruises are crazy expensive and the one time ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2018

Gate 1 Travel ... such a fantastic cruise

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Monarch Princess

User Avatar
Athom
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

We are a retired couple who booked our first ever river cruise via Luxury Escapes on the Gate1 Travel Monarch Princess. After purchasing the voucher I tried to find some reviews on TA but it was difficult to find a lot. Some of those that we did find referred to this cruise as not as good as the key players in this market (Avalon, Viking etc), and because it was a lot cheaper than these ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2018

Up the Danube on the Monarch Princess

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Monarch Princess

User Avatar
mauimama48
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise because we had used Gate 1 previously for a land vacation. We were unable to partake of the scheduled tour in Budapest because of flight delays. The transfer agent picked us up and nicely gave us a small tour of Budapest while taking us to the ship. The ship is a typical river cruise ship and ho,do about 130 passengers. The crew all spoke very good English and were all ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2018

The BEST ship, crew, entertainment, cabin EVER!!!

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Monarch Princess

User Avatar
NeverBeenOnACruisePoorMe
2-5 Cruises • Age 2020s

The ship was modern and the crew was the best ever! Our balcony room 215 was the epitome of relaxation, lying in bed with the curtains and sliding glass doors open, gliding down the river complete with sounds of water. It was like a movie. Our room was cleaned twice daily and the beds and blankets were unbelievably cozy. There is so much storage space in the room, under the beds, in the ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2018

Great value!

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Monarch Princess

User Avatar
DianeDeanEmeritus
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this river cruise because of the value found on Travelzoo ($3,000/person - including the two optional tours we chose for a two week river cruise on both the Danube and Rhine rivers.). We had used Gate 1 last year for a Peru land tour and knew the company was reputable. I am going to be detailed about the ship, because I had found little about the cruise prior to the trip. We started in ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2018

