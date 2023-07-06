The ship has 67 outside cabins measuring 172 square feet, which come with beds that can be configured as a double or two single beds. There are two suites, measuring 258 square feet. Cabins on the Royal and Sapphire decks have French balconies. The 11 cabins on the lowest deck, the Indigo Deck, have a window. All cabins have a flat-screen TV, individual climate controls, a direct-dial telephone and private bath with a hair dryer. The cabins are also equipped with electricity that is 220V with European outlets.

Monarch Princess has a lobby cafe, a restaurant and a lounge with a bar. The lounge bar is stocked with a variety of internationally known spirits, draft beer, wines and made-to-order specialty coffee drinks for an additional charge. Passengers can also enjoy coffee or tea from a self-service station that's open 24-hours a day. In addition, afternoon tea is served when cruising, and a daily late-night snack will be served in the lounge.

When it comes to meals, all are served as single, open seating with Continental European cuisine. An early bird breakfast and hot self-service breakfast buffet are available. Lunch is served as a buffet or as a three-course meal depending on the daily itinerary and a salad buffet is always available at lunch. Dinner is a sit-down, four-course meal that includes a starter, soup, main course and dessert. Complimentary wine, beer and soft drinks are provided with dinner. For each meal, a vegetarian option is offered.

Other ship amenities include a sun deck with loungers, tables and chairs; a hair salon and fitness center; and a small library stocked with books and games. Basic Wi-Fi is provided in public areas.

Walking tours are provided in most ports, and additional shore excursions are also available to purchase.