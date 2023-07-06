  • Write a Review
Monarch Princess Review

11 reviews
Chartered by Gate 1 Travel, Monarch Princess is the tour company's newest ship in Europe, sailing seven-night itineraries on the Danube River.

The ship has 67 outside cabins measuring 172 square feet, which come with beds that can be configured as a double or two single beds. There are two suites, measuring 258 square feet. Cabins on the Royal and Sapphire decks have French balconies. The 11 cabins on the lowest deck, the Indigo Deck, have a window. All cabins have a flat-screen TV, individual climate controls, a direct-dial telephone and private bath with a hair dryer. The cabins are also equipped with electricity that is 220V with European outlets.

Monarch Princess has a lobby cafe, a restaurant and a lounge with a bar. The lounge bar is stocked with a variety of internationally known spirits, draft beer, wines and made-to-order specialty coffee drinks for an additional charge. Passengers can also enjoy coffee or tea from a self-service station that's open 24-hours a day. In addition, afternoon tea is served when cruising, and a daily late-night snack will be served in the lounge.

When it comes to meals, all are served as single, open seating with Continental European cuisine. An early bird breakfast and hot self-service breakfast buffet are available. Lunch is served as a buffet or as a three-course meal depending on the daily itinerary and a salad buffet is always available at lunch. Dinner is a sit-down, four-course meal that includes a starter, soup, main course and dessert. Complimentary wine, beer and soft drinks are provided with dinner. For each meal, a vegetarian option is offered.

Other ship amenities include a sun deck with loungers, tables and chairs; a hair salon and fitness center; and a small library stocked with books and games. Basic Wi-Fi is provided in public areas.

Walking tours are provided in most ports, and additional shore excursions are also available to purchase.

About

Passengers: 138
Crew: 40
Passenger to Crew: 3.45:1
Launched: 2009

Monarch Princess Cruiser Reviews

Gate 1 14 Day Danube River with Munich and Budapest

MONARCH PRINCESS There are other reviews of the ship and I generally agree with them. This is not a luxury liner, but it is very nice and very clean.Read More
GaryfromNY

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

Copies of daily programs for 7 day cruise Budapest to Regensburg

Experience was good, all our prior cruises were on ocean going mega ships so the small ship was definitely a culture shock (but still enjoyable, just in different ways).Going though the locks in the river (there were 14 in our cruise) was very interesting, at least the first 3-4.Read More
tethyspg

10+ Cruises

Age 20s

Most amazing adventure, a must do - Danube with Munich add on

The activities host Armin was such fun.There was morning stretching, technical details, all kinds of mid afternoon activities, and a ton of nightly fun and games.Read More
Sigrid31

2-5 Cruises

Age 40s

Wonderful Gate 1 Danube Experience

Gate 1 offered the ports I was most interested in at a huge price savings per day and additional three days in Munich prior to our cruise as well as additional days in Budapest at the end.The three day pre-extension in Munich was fabulous with the location of the hotel and touring experience Gate 1 provided.Read More
SPARKYGOLFGIRL

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

