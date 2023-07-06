  • Write a Review
Monarch Governess Review

Brought into the Gate 1 Travel fleet in 2019, Monarch Governess offers itineraries emphasizing the history, architecture and Old World charm that each locale has to offer while sailing in comfortable and modern style. Cruise directors provide expert commentary throughout the sailing, both onboard and on shore.

There's one restaurant onboard, which serves local cuisine in an open-seating setting. Breakfast and lunch are buffet-style while dinners are fixed menus with several choices.

The ship features 64 cabins and four suites between 172 and 258 square feet. Each is fully air-conditioned with individual climate control, private bathroom, telephone, flat-screen satellite TV, safe, hair dryer and mini-fridge. All are outside cabins and most feature a French balcony; some feature a window.

The top-deck Sun Deck features a Jacuzzi and plenty of lounge chairs as well as the Sky Bistro for drinks and light snacks.

Daytime and evening entertainment onboard is varied and may include games and contests, live music and evening cocktails in one of the lounges.

Other onboard amenities include a fitness center, shipwide Wi-Fi and a 24/7 self-serve coffee and tea station. The minimum age to sail is 16.

In 2019, Monarch Governess sails a 16-day Classic European River Cruise along the Rhine, Main and Danube rivers between Amsterdam and Budapest, calling on Nijmegen, Cologne, Koblenz, Miltenberg, Wertheim, Wurzburg, Bamberg, Nuremberg, Regensburg, Passau, Melk and Vienna.

About

Passengers: 136
Crew: 39
Passenger to Crew: 3.49:1
Launched: 2010

Monarch Governess Cruiser Reviews

Another amazing trip from Gate 1

The Monarch Governess used to be an Avalon boat, and it remains in great shape. The crew was friendly and efficient. The meals were very good.Read More
JordanF

10+ Cruises

Age 20s

A fun filled adventure with amazing staff and beautiful scenery.

I was on the Budapest to Amsterdam Gate 1 Monarch Governess in October. There are practically no reviews. I promised to write a review as soon as I got back home, here it is.Read More
SFO-F/A

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Fantastic

We have returned from a 14 day Classic River cruise on the Monarch Governess starting from Budapest to Amsterdam.Read More
sylinds

First Time Cruiser

Age 50s

Exceeded our expectations

On several nights there were local groups on board: one evening an Oompa band (very good); Hungarian folklore dancers with strings and drums; a passenger talent show; and, wait for it, a Zither player.The cruise director, Mik, was very knowledgeable about all of the ports, went on excursions to make sure the guides were good and a quality experience was provided.Read More
Gypsygirl100%

10+ Cruises

Age 20s

