There's one restaurant onboard, which serves local cuisine in an open-seating setting. Breakfast and lunch are buffet-style while dinners are fixed menus with several choices.

The ship features 64 cabins and four suites between 172 and 258 square feet. Each is fully air-conditioned with individual climate control, private bathroom, telephone, flat-screen satellite TV, safe, hair dryer and mini-fridge. All are outside cabins and most feature a French balcony; some feature a window.

The top-deck Sun Deck features a Jacuzzi and plenty of lounge chairs as well as the Sky Bistro for drinks and light snacks.

Daytime and evening entertainment onboard is varied and may include games and contests, live music and evening cocktails in one of the lounges.

Other onboard amenities include a fitness center, shipwide Wi-Fi and a 24/7 self-serve coffee and tea station. The minimum age to sail is 16.

In 2019, Monarch Governess sails a 16-day Classic European River Cruise along the Rhine, Main and Danube rivers between Amsterdam and Budapest, calling on Nijmegen, Cologne, Koblenz, Miltenberg, Wertheim, Wurzburg, Bamberg, Nuremberg, Regensburg, Passau, Melk and Vienna.