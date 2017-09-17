The staff was friendly and very accommodating. Our tour director was enthusiastic and friendly. Our room was sparkling clean each day. Internet was free and available mostly with urban areas. There were choices for dinner and lunch. Dinner was served at 7:00 by competent and friendly waiters. Breakfast was buffet style, which was crowded and a bit chaotic. You can get off of the ship and go on a ...
A wonderful 7 days on the Rhine. This was our first river cruise with Gate 1 but not our first trip with them. The ship is lovely and the crew great, food was delicious with complimentary wine and beer with dinner. Included tours were offered at every port with a few that cost extra. Coffee, tea and cookies are available all day. Two lounges, one big, one smaller. Entertainment was okay. A few ...
Four of us travelled together. We spent 3 nights in Prague then boarded the Monarch Empress for 7 nights along the Danube and finished with 2 nights in Budapest. I cannot say enough good things about the Gate 1 staff who really worked to make our experience special. Gary, our indefatigable cruise director, was always on duty, very knowledgeable and kind. He went the extra steps to make sure our ...
My husband and I took the Danube River Cruise with Prague & Budapest end of October. We are highly seasoned international travelers. We have taken numerous ocean cruises (premium to luxury), and this was our second river cruise. Through no fault of Gate1, our flight was delayed by 6 hours due to having mechanical issues causing a change in aircraft, and then waiting for the reserve aircraft to ...
The trip was FABULOUS. The Monarch Empress itself, the complete staff, the food, and the tour people were all EXCELLENT.
Everyone on board (it was a wonderful group of travelers) agreed that Gate 1, and this cruise boat was the equal, if not better, than any other on the river. The whole crew could not have been more pleasant, more efficient and more accommodating. It was a fun-filled and most ...
We had not visited Poland(Warsaw, Krakow) so we joined this tour of Poland followed by a cruise of the Danube from Budapest, Bratislava, Melk, Durnstein, Vienna, Regensdorf and on to Munich to catch our flight home to San Francisco.
We had the very best luxury Suites on the ship but in general, felt cramped especially by the very large group from Israel who tended to monopolize the ship. But ...
A friend had cruised with Gate One and recommended them. Because Gate One doesn't over advertise, I wasn't sure what to expect, but I was WOWED by the quality of the service, staff, tours and entertainment.
We enjoyed the precruise tours in Budapest and the hotel choice (Budapest Hilton) was in an excellent location. It is attached to a mall and there is a grand market within walking distance ...
After 20 ocean cruises, this was my first river cruise. The two experiences cannot be compared. On an ocean cruise, your main destination is often the ship itself, which is a floating entertainment district. On a river cruise, the boat is a floating restaurant/hotel which takes you to destinations. You spend little time on the actual vessel.
With only 160 passengers, boarding and disembarking ...
Without a doubt one of the best vacations we have ever been on. i was worried because we had taken the viking river cruise up the rhine and the bar was set pretty high. gate 1 met and at times exceeded the bar. the moment we entered the airport in prague to be transferred to the hotel until the moment we were transferred to the departure airport in budapest everyone and everything was ...
I found very few reviews for Gate 1 Travel and the Monarch Empress traveling the Danube so I thought I would post a quick summary. Marigold252's review in post #2409882 ("Gate 1 17 Day Danube River Cruise with Warsaw, Krakow, Budapest & Prague") on this forum has some fairly detailed additional information.
This was our first river cruise and most of our tour experience has been with various ...